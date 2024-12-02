OSE Immunotherapeutics Strengthens Leadership and Executive Committee

NANTES, France, December 2, 2024 – 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), today announced that it has strengthened the company’s leadership and executive team with two new appointments. Fiona Olivier has been appointed Chief Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Officer and has joined the Executive Committee of OSE Immunotherapeutics. Aurore Morello, Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs will also now serve on the Executive Committee. Both report directly to Nicolas Poirier, CEO. Their appointments are effective immediately.

Dominique Costantini, co-founder, Director of Development and Strategy and former CEO and Chairman of the Board will retire by the end of 2024. Dominique has been an integral part of OSE Immunotherapeutics from its inception, contributing significantly to the company strategy and portfolio development.

Fiona Olivier joins the company in the newly created position of Chief Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Officer. Fiona will contribute to the corporate evolution of the company in close collaboration with the CEO and will be responsible for shaping and communicating the company’s strategic vision to stakeholders, managing investor relations, overseeing corporate communications to enhance the company’s public image and ensuring alignment with the strategic goals.

Newly appointed to the Executive Committee, Aurore Morello, Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs will also contribute to shaping the company’s strategic direction, driving scientific discovery and technological advancements to support OSE Immunotherapeutics’ mission of delivering cutting-edge immunotherapeutic solutions.

Speaking about the evolution in the Executive Committee, Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics says: “Dominique has been an emblematic leader at OSE Immunotherapeutics for the past 12 years. Since co-founding the company, she has been instrumental in every step the company has taken in terms of strategy and development. Many of us have benefited from Dominique’s mentorship and guidance over the years and we have grown stronger as a result. On behalf of the Board, our leadership team and our employees, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Dominique and wish her happiness and fulfilment in her retirement.

“As we continue to strengthen our Executive Committee, I am thrilled to have Fiona and Aurore join the team at this remarkable turning point in our history. Fiona is a seasoned expert in communications and public affairs in large pharma companies and brings to OSE a wealth of experience across multiple therapeutic areas. Her international experience, coupled with her business acumen, her focus on patients and other external stakeholders as well as her ability to engage teams, will be of great value as we continue to position OSE Immunotherapeutics as a European biotechnology champion built on scientific excellence and collaboration.

“Like many of our researchers, Aurore excels in mastering the various technological building blocks that enable the design of tailored drugs, ultimately delivering novel biology for the benefit of patients. Over the last two years, Aurore’s scientific excellence and her leadership have been instrumental in advancing our company’s pre-clinical pipeline. Having worked with Aurore for the past ten years, I am very proud to see her take on this new responsibility. She is a shining example of our internal talent that continues to grow and develop in parallel with the company.”

Fiona Olivier, Chief Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Officer, OSE Immunotherapeutics

Fiona joins OSE Immunotherapeutics from Sanofi, where she served as Global Head of Corporate Affairs for the General Medicines division since 2021. In this role, she oversaw communications for a major transformation and modernization effort. She led corporate affairs activities for the acquisition and integration of two immunology-focused biotech companies and spearheaded efforts to shape the market for global product launches. Fiona has 30-years international experience in communications, public affairs, and patient engagement at leading global companies such as AbbVie, Abbott, and GSK. Additionally, she has worked as a consultant at Ketchum, a global communications firm (Omnicom company), serving clients across multiple sectors and geographies.

Fiona’s career has taken her from Ireland to Poland and the UK before arriving in France in 1997. She holds a degree in communications from Dublin City University, and a master’s in public Affairs and Public Policy from Sciences Po Paris.

"After years of engaging with the biotech sector through various partnerships, I am thrilled to fully immerse myself in this dynamic innovation ecosystem. The exchanges with our talented scientists and engineers are already inspiring, as I witness firsthand the genesis of future therapies and technologies. Collaborating with the development teams to bring potential treatments closer to the patients who need them is also particularly rewarding.

I have always been a strong advocate for a robust French and European life sciences sector. In my new role at OSE Immunotherapeutics, I am committed to building a sustainable European champion, driving innovation and excellence in healthcare," Fiona Olivier.

Aurore Morello, Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs

Aurore joins the Executive Committee and takes on additional responsibilities in leadership and strategy, having been appointed Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs for OSE Immunotherapeutics in 2022.

She joined the company in 2016 from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York where she worked in the field of engineered CAR-T cell therapy. Prior to that, Aurore was focused on designing and improving novel targeted immunotherapy that are able to specifically induce apoptosis of cancer cells at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Aurore has been instrumental in driving OSE Immunotherapeutics’ research efforts, such as exploring and translating immunological discoveries into potential drug candidates, which have either joined the company’s development pipeline or that of its pharmaceutical partners. Her extensive background in immunology and technology, combined with her innovative mindset, will be invaluable as OSE Immunotherapeutics continues its mission of advancing best in class science.

Aurore holds a bachelor’s degree in Cellular Biology and Genetics, and a master’s degree in Molecular Biology, with a specialization in Immunology and Cellular Communication, both from the University of Rennes. She earned her PhD in Immunology and Cancer from the University of Bordeaux.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Executive Team at OSE Immunotherapeutics. Having grown within this remarkable company, I have witnessed firsthand our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. This new responsibility allows me to further contribute to our mission of developing groundbreaking therapies that can transform patients’ lives. I look forward to continuing to lead our talented research teams and driving forward our ambitious R&D programs, ensuring we persist in pushing the boundaries of science and healthcare,” Aurore Morello.

About OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com.





