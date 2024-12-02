Portal Launches Portal Hub and Portal Wallet: Solving Web3 Fragmentation With a Unified Marketplace and Seamless Wallet Experience

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portal, the leader in Web3 liquidity and distribution has launched Portal Hub and Portal Wallet—a groundbreaking marketplace and wallet combination designed to solve Web3 fragmentation. This novel launch brings Web2 simplicity to the decentralized world for both users and developers, creating a consolidated experience for product discoverability, liquidity flows, and user engagement. Portal Hub and Portal Wallet aim to unify the fragmented Web3 landscape, driving the ecosystem closer to mainstream adoption.

As part of the Portal Hub release campaign, Portal is launching an Early Adopter Rewards Program where users who sign up for a Portal Hub account will qualify to earn $PORTAL rewards every week until December 31, 2024.

Web3’s current challenges go beyond individual chains or projects. Siloed users, scattered attention, and fragmented liquidity have resulted in a slow and complex UX, ultimately stunting adoption and hurting developers. Portal’s solution is to form a unified network of users and liquidity aggregated from every chain that developers can access via the Portal Hub. “The Portal Hyperway” is a universal layer that sits atop the current fragmented landscape of blockchains, empowering those within the network to do anything on any chain. Both users and developers are part of the Hyperway; users can tap into the best content and opportunities across every chain with no additional friction, whilst developers are able to solve their distribution needs by tapping into the Hyperway’s aggregated, cross-chain user base. The creation of such a layer enables seamless movement across Web3, resulting in more efficient discovery, navigation and, ultimately, liquidity across the space.

Portal’s new product suite - Hub and Wallet - enables users and developers to tap into the power of the Hyperway. Portal Hub functions as a centralized, cross-chain discovery platform combining elements of the Apple AppStore (for users) and novel network of users and liquidity for developers. The Portal Wallet, using the latest in account abstraction technology to control a web3 wallet, serves as a unified account for accessing Portal's ecosystem, simplifying transactions across blockchains with Social Login and other mainstream features. Paired with the Hyperway, a liquidity superhighway connecting users, assets, and opportunities, it empowers both users and developers to unlock the full potential of a seamless, interconnected Web3 economy.

“This monumental launch demonstrates our commitment to unifying Web3—bridging gaps in liquidity, user experience, and accessibility that have long held back the ecosystem,” said Ezra Strauss, General Manager at Portal. “This launch brings us closer to a truly decentralized, yet accessible Web3, enabling developers and users to thrive without the barriers fragmentation imposes. Portal’s proven expertise in gaming and distribution now expands to infrastructure that drives the Web3 space to unprecedented heights.”

Key Benefits for Developers: Empowerment Through a Unified Ecosystem

Portal Pay is already redefining how digital assets are used by delivering a seamless, secure, and low-cost payment solution. Powered by Portal's "Hyperway", it enables instant, cross-chain transactions without the need for intermediaries. Users can pay in any token on any chain, developers receive only the tokens they want. Pay widens an app’s audience from only users on their native chain to practically any chain in Web3, a key aspect to solving distribution.

With the announcement of Portal Hub and Wallet, the ecosystem is expanding into an all-encompassing Web3 platform. Portal Hub will soon provide developers with cutting-edge tools for distribution, real-time analytics, and cross-chain liquidity—offering the Web3 equivalent of AWS to unlock unprecedented scalability and audience reach. Portal Wallet integrates seamlessly, serving as a unified liquidity layer for cross-chain transactions, while leveraging account abstraction and social login to enhance usability without compromising security. Together, Portal Pay, Hub, and Wallet form a powerful ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance, empowering users and developers to seamlessly transact, innovate, and scale in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

Solving Fragmentation with the Portal Hyperway

Web3's financial landscape has long been plagued by liquidity fragmentation across isolated chains, leading to inefficiencies and price inconsistencies that deter users and stifle market growth. The Portal Hyperway addresses these challenges with a groundbreaking cross-chain network that acts as a "Liquidity Superhighway," enabling seamless asset movement and transactions across blockchains, platforms, and applications. The Hyperway unifies the Web3 experience, powering Portal's product suite. The Portal Wallet offers a single, user-friendly account, leveraging account abstraction and social login for simplicity and security. Meanwhile, Portal Hub is a cross-chain discovery platform aggregating the best content on every chain for users, whilst also equipping developers with tools for scaling, real-time analytics, and distribution. Together, these solutions eliminate chain-specific barriers, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience, unlocking new opportunities in Web3.

A User-Centric Marketplace and Wallet for Web3

Portal Hub and Wallet surpass typical Web3 offerings with features inspired by Web2’s user-friendly approach. Real-time recommendations and a community-driven marketplace on Portal Hub create an experience that makes Web3 accessible and intuitive. Portal Wallet’s upcoming cross-chain support will allow users to manage assets with the ease of a traditional digital wallet. By addressing the fragmentation of user attention, Portal introduces the discoverability, ease, and engagement that Web3 has been missing.

Combining Portal’s gaming expertise with a commitment to addressing Web3’s core challenges, Portal Hub and Wallet bridge the gap between Web2 simplicity and Web3 innovation. This launch unifies the Web3 ecosystem, inviting media, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts to witness and explore a future that’s seamless, interconnected, and accessible.

