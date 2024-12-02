NEXE Innovations to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

WINDSOR, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, today announced that Ash Guglani, President & Director, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th, 2024.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 2 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Yknp3z

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 5th and 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Why NEXE?

Targeting the multi-billion dollar single-use plastics industry through its:

Vertically integrated facility and economies of scale: NEXE utilizes a vertically integrated manufacturing process, including compounding its proprietary resin, extrusion, and injection molding. This end-to-end manufacturing process increases supply chain efficiency, reduces its carbon footprint, and safeguards its intellectual property.

Cost Competitive: Compostability often entails higher costs, but at NEXE Innovations, our solution is designed to be environmentally friendly and competitively priced compared to the industry's leading companies.

Strategic Location: NEXE's 54,000 sq ft Windsor, Ontario facility, strategically located on the U.S.-Canada border, offers access to major U.S. markets and a skilled, cost-competitive workforce.



Recent Company Highlights

Announced three different partnerships:

ecoBeans : This West Coast brand is available in retail locations and is distributed in the office coffee services (OCS) space.

: This West Coast brand is available in retail locations and is distributed in the office coffee services (OCS) space. Bridgehead Coffee : An established premium coffee company in Ontario with over 40 years of history, Bridgehead transitioned from another compostable pod to our NEXE pod. Bridgehead works with well-known retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Sobey's, and Farm Boy.

: An established premium coffee company in Ontario with over 40 years of history, Bridgehead transitioned from another compostable pod to our NEXE pod. Bridgehead works with well-known retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Sobey's, and Farm Boy. EKOCUPS: A high-volume online seller and Amazon retailer. This partnership is expected to support our expansion into the U.S. market, representing our largest delivery to date.



About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

