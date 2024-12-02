After 19 incredible years, Moxies Barrie will close its doors early next year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Moxies shared that they will be closing the doors of their popular Bayfield Street location on February 22, 2025.

Since its opening in 2006, Moxies Barrie has been a big part of the community, offering a welcoming space for unforgettable meals, special moments, and great hospitality. “We are deeply thankful for the support we’ve received over the past two decades,” says Tim Collins, Franchise Owner of Moxies Barrie. “The Barrie community has been incredible, and we hope guests will join us over the coming months to celebrate the memories we’ve made together.”







The decision to close this location was not made lightly. Moxies is committed to supporting team members through this transition and ensuring a seamless experience for everyone during the final months of operation. “We have always been about creating exceptional dining experiences, and we’re excited to continue that tradition in Barrie’s next chapter,” shares Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies.

Guests will still be able to experience the exceptional and enjoy Moxies’ globally inspired menu at its other locations in Ontario. For more information and updates on the upcoming Park Place opening, visit moxies.com or follow @moxies on Instagram.





About Moxies

With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

