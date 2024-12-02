Foundation Fighting Blindness Partners with University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Other Leading Institutions to Secure Up to $46 Million to Fast Track Whole Eye Transplantation Program

ARPA-H award establishes multi-disciplinary consortium of industry experts to address current limitations and advance innovative technologies for vision-restoring whole eye transplantation

Goal to bring light to those who are blind through first-ever successful vision recovery in six whole eye transplants in humans by 2030

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness (the Foundation), the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, today announced that the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the Foundation and six other researcher groups up to $46 million to support research and innovation in vision-restoring human whole eye transplantation.

The Foundation has assembled a multi-disciplinary team of renowned scientists, researchers and physicians at multiple research institutions, whose shared goal is to accelerate convergent technologies to achieve the mission outlined by ARPA-H: to cure blindness within six years.

The consortium will be led by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (the prime recipient of the award), and includes Johns Hopkins University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Indiana University School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the National Eye Institute.

The federal program, THEA (Total Human Eye-allotransplantation Advancement), has been established by the ARPA-H Health Science Futures Office (HSF), to further develop a combination of medical, therapeutic and surgical technologies to advance whole eye transplantation as a cure for blindness in people with ocular-based disease or damage.

The Foundation has played a critical role in the advancement of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, to-date having raised more than $954 million to fund cutting-edge research and launching more than 45 clinical trials for potential treatments for blinding conditions.

The Foundation will run strategic point for the consortium and serve the central function of ensuring progress maintains alignment with the program requirements and mission, with the Foundation’s senior director of the Preclinical Translational Research Program, Chad Jackson, Ph.D., overseeing the six-year project.

“While vision-restoring whole eye transplantation holds tremendous potential, there are significant technical and biological challenges that must be overcome before it can become a viable clinical reality, most notably the vexing challenge of regenerating nerve cells and re-establishing vision signal connectivity in a grafted optic nerve,” said Dr. Jackson. “Our team has assembled sub-groups of experts in their respective fields to best position us to achieve ARPA-H’s mission. By working in tandem teams on developing therapies and technologies to overcome current limitations in donor eye preservation, optic nerve regeneration, surgical techniques and post-operation strategies, we’ll accelerate progress and bring whole eye replacement closer to clinical application. I look forward to kicking off the project and collaborating with such a talented and passionate team.”

The program will be led by principal investigator Kia Washington, M.D., a clinician, scientist and professor in the department of surgery at the University of Colorado (CU) Anschutz Medical Campus. Dr. Washington is leading groundbreaking research at CU in eye transplantation and vision restoration, building on deep research and surgical experience in facial and eye transplantation.

“The potential of whole eye transplantation is truly revolutionary,” said Dr. Washington. “Despite advancements in facial and eye transplantation, whole eye transplantation has yet to achieve successful vision restoration. I’m thrilled to be part of the team working to advance progress toward making human whole eye allotransplantation as a cure for blindness a reality.”

The primary goal of ARPA-H’s THEA program is to build on the latest advancements in medicines, cell therapies and surgical techniques to regenerate retinal and optic nerve cells and restore their connectivity to the brain to enable functional vision. Additional program goals include improving tissue harvest and preservation, optimizing optic nerve reattachment and repair technologies, and advancing surgical strategies, post-op care and ocular health assessment tools.

“On behalf of the board and the Foundation, I extend my gratitude to ARPA-H and this multi-institutional team for the opportunity to continue our work of advancing the most promising research and technologies to cure blindness,” said Karen Petrou, chair of the Foundation Fighting Blindness board. “We are closer than ever to realizing the potential of vision restoration, and as a person impacted by a blinding retinal disease, I look forward to recovery of my vision through breakthroughs achieved in the THEA program.”

“The Foundation Fighting Blindness is wholly committed to changing what we think is possible for people impacted by vision loss by pursuing research and development programs with the potential to be life changing,” said Jason Menzo, CEO of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. “This project has tremendous potential to solve barriers to seeing through another’s transplanted eyes and revolutionize how we approach and treat blindness. Furthermore, we anticipate implications of our work will bring a seismic change in medical capabilities to benefit millions beyond blindness and inform future innovations and advancements in medicine.”

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $954 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

