Celsius Holdings (CELH) Faces Investor Class Action Alleging Improprieties Concerning PepsiCo Agreement – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) and certain of its top executives are now the target of a securities class action.

Class Period: Feb. 29, 2024 – Sept. 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2025

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed material adverse facts about Celsius’ outlook and expected financial performance, particularly as they pertained to its largest customer/distributor (PepsiCo or “Pepsi”).

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius’ sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the company’s financial performance and future outlook; (3) Celsius’ sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius’ financial performance and future outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius’ business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in Defendants’ Class Period statements.

The truth began to emerge on May 28, 2024, when the price of Celsius shares dropped almost 13% as analysts digested some of the latest retail store trends reported by Nielsen. According to the complaint, analysts noted that Celsius’ sales growth slowed from the prior year period and sequentially warned that sales could be dramatically diminished as Pepsi reduced the amount of Celsius inventory it held.

Then, on Sept. 4, 2024, the price of Celsius shares dropped over 11%, after a Celsius investor presentation, during which Celsius revealed that it was seeing approximately $100 million to $120 million less in Pepsi orders compared to the prior year quarter and said Pepsi was holding several million more cases over the past 1 ½ years than it really needed to hold.

“We’re focused on whether Celsius may have misled investors about the sustainability of its sales rates to Pepsi,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

