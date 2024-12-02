ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Stock Tanks After Scathing Short Seller Report – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 26, 2024, the price of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ: ASPI) crashed as much as 30% during intraday trading after Fuzzy Panda Research published a sensational report claiming ASPI uses outdated equipment and is secretly paying for stock promotion.

The report has prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into the allegations. The firm urges investors in ASP Isotopes who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on ASP Isotopes’ disclosures about its Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) technology, which is designed to enrich isotopes, and its Quantum Enrichment technology, a laser-based process under development for nuclear fuel applications.

The company’s statements came into question on November 26, 2024, when Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging that “ASP Isotopes (ASPI) is using old, disregarded laser enrichment technology to masquerade as a new, cutting-edge Uranium enrichment company.”

Fuzzy Panda report also found that ASPI:

Employed multiple individuals to promote its stock. Was assessed by former Centrus executives as possessing "virtually worthless" technology. Was perceived by other scientists as "selling hope" with technology deemed "impossible to scale.”



On this news, ASPI stock dropped 23% in a single trading day.

“We are focused on whether ASP Isotopes may have misled investors about the true commercial prospects for its ASP and Quantum Enrichment technologies,” said Reed Kathrein, the partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ASP Isotopes should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ASPI@hbsslaw.com.

