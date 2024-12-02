PDF Solutions announces industry leaders speaking at its AI Executive Conference on Dec 12th, 2024, in San Francisco.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announces the list of industry leaders speaking at its AI Executive Conference to be held on December 12th, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

This event features keynotes, presentations, panels and demonstrations offering insights into the power of AI to transform semiconductor design and manufacturing. It includes talks on the state of art and best practices to design, deploy, scale and manage AI/ML solutions across the global semiconductor industry from PDF Solutions executives, other industry thought leaders, solutions experts and partners and users.

Three keynote presentations will look at how AI is currently being deployed in semiconductor manufacturing. Aziz Safa, Vice President and General Manager at Intel, will describe “How Analytics and AI are helping to transform a leading semiconductor company.” Smitha Mathews from ADI will discuss how semiconductor companies can “Get ready for AI” and the lessons learned from a real-life deployment. John Kibarian, PDF Solutions’ CEO will explain how AI is the next evolution of PDF Solutions portfolio.

Confirmed speakers include:

Aziz Safa Intel, VP and GM Analytics and Automation Smitha Mathews Analog Devices, Senior Manager, Data & Analytics Strategy Mike Campbell Qualcomm, Senior VP Engineering Shyam Gooty Microsoft, Senior Director Product Engineering Jean Philippe Fricker Cerebras, Founder and Chief System Architect Anton Devilliers TEL, VP RnD Jayant D’Souza Siemens, Principal Technical Product Manager Marc Hunter Siemens, Director Product Management Ken Butler Advantest, Senior Director Applications Marketing Eli Roth Teradyne, Product Manager Sunil Gandhi SAP, Sr Director Industry Executive, High Tech Jason Schnitzer Yurts, CTO Steve Mahoney Yurts, VP Product Management Handel Jones International Business Strategies (IBS), founder and CEO.

PDF Solutions AI Executive Conference

Agenda and Registration:

https://go.pdf.com/AI-Conference-2024

Date: December 1‌2, 2‌0‌2‌4

Following the 70th Annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting.

Location: St. Regis Hotel 125 3rd St San Francisco, CA 94103

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Christophe Begue

VP, Strategic Corporate Marketing

(408) 280 7900

christophe.begue@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com

