Treace Appoints Guy Guglielmino as Chief Commercial Officer

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced that Guy Guglielmino joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new position, Mr. Guglielmino will lead Treace’s commercial efforts and play a pivotal role in driving the Company’s next phase of rapid innovation, strategic product commercialization, and growth.

“I am thrilled to welcome Guy to the Treace team,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “With a wealth of diverse medical technology industry experience, a demonstrated track record of strong customer engagement, leadership in innovation and product development, and a proven ability to deliver exceptional market growth, Guy is ideally suited to lead our commercial efforts.”

“I’ve always admired and respected Treace, having watched the team create and lead in entirely new market segments,” said Mr. Guglielmino. “Treace has established a new standard with an approach that deeply understands their customers’ unmet needs, resulting in groundbreaking innovations that democratize the practice of the surgical treatment of bunions and midfoot deformities. I look forward to working with John and the Treace leadership team to deliver class-leading innovation, product commercialization, and sustained market performance.”

Mr. Guglielmino joins Treace with deep medical technology industry expertise, having served in diverse senior leadership roles. Most recently, Mr. Guglielmino was President, Recovery Sciences at Enovis. Prior to that, he held senior Marketing roles at Enovis, Wright Medical, and at Bausch + Lomb. Mr. Guglielmino received his Bachelor of Science in Business & Entrepreneurship and his MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations of innovation, product commercialization, market performance, and growth. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024, and its subsequent SEC filings. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com .

