Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. December 13, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ("Edwards Lifesciences " or the "Company") (NYSE: EW) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 6, 2024 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Edwards Lifesciences investors have until December 13, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Edwards Lifesciences develops products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. One of its key offerings is Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

The class action lawsuit against Edwards Lifesciences claims that the defendants, during the Class Period, made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they created a misleading impression that they had reliable information regarding the company’s projected revenue outlook and expected growth, while downplaying risks from seasonality and macroeconomic factors; (ii) TAVR’s growth was at risk of slowing; (iii) Edwards Lifesciences’ optimistic projections for TAVR’s growth in the second quarter of 2024 and throughout the fiscal year fell short of expectations, as the company’s “patient activation activities” did not reach the anticipated low-treatment-rate population essential for TAVR’s growth; and (iv) the company overestimated hospital interest in continuing to use Edwards Lifesciences’ TAVR procedures over newer, innovative heart therapies.

The lawsuit further alleges that on July 24, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences revealed second-quarter 2024 TAVR results below expectations and lowered its fiscal year 2024 projections for TAVR. Following this announcement, the company’s stock price reportedly dropped by more than 31%, according to the complaint.

