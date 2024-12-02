Molecular Templates Announces Receipt of Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Failure to Meet Bid Price Requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates,” or “MTEM” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, known as engineered toxin bodies, to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer, announced that it has received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 25, 2024. The notice indicated that MTEM is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”), as described more fully in MTEM’s Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing (the “Form 12b-25”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 15, 2024. The Listing Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. MTEM has until January 24, 2025 to submit a plan of compliance with respect to the notice.

On November 25, 2024, MTEM also receive a notice with respect to its failure to maintain a $1.00 bid price in accordance with the Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) as the closing price of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq was less than $1.00 for the preceding 30 business days. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, MTEM has been provided a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until May 26, 2025, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii), if the price of the common stock is less than $0.10 during a compliance period, Nasdaq will issue a delisting determination for the common stock.

At this time, the Company has not yet determined whether to appeal these notices, submit plans of compliance or to take other action to address these deficiencies. The notices have no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

