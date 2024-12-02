Serina Therapeutics Secures $10 Million Financing to Continue Advancing Lead IND Candidate into Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Parkinson's Disease Patients

HUNTSVILLE, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced a $10 million equity financing with strategic shareholder JuvVentures (UK) Limited. The transaction provides Serina with funding to continue advancing SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine), enabled by its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, into a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced Parkinson's disease patients in the second half of 2025.

Under the terms of the funding agreement, Serina will issue one million shares of common stock at $10 per share, a 120% premium to the closing price on November 26, 2024. The financing will be delivered in two tranches: the first $5.0 million tranche was received November 27, 2024, and the second $5.0 million tranche by January 31, 2025. Serina filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on December 2, 2024 that provides additional information regarding this transaction.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina’s POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications (dyskinesia) and enable greater on time, with reduced off time, in advanced Parkinson’s patients. SER-252 leverages strategic partner Enable Injections’ enFuse™ wearable drug delivery platform to enhance patient comfort and convenience, providing CDS to patients via an easy-to-administer, long-acting subcutaneous injection without skin reactions.

About the POZ Platform™

Serina’s proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline). Serina’s POZ technology is engineered to provide greater control in drug loading and more precision in the rate of release of attached drugs delivered via subcutaneous injection. The therapeutic agents in Serina’s product candidates are typically well-understood and marketed drugs that are effective but are limited by pharmacokinetic profiles that can include toxicity, side effects and short half-life. Serina believes that by using POZ technology, drugs with narrow therapeutic windows can be designed to maintain more desirable and stable levels in the blood.

Serina’s POZ platform delivery technology has potential for use across a broad range of payloads and indications. Serina intends to advance additional applications of the POZ platform via out-licensing, co-development, or other partnership arrangements, including the non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. to use Serina’s POZ polymer technology for use in lipid nanoparticle drug (LNP) delivery formulations.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com .

