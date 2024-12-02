Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Listed On Moonshot as Mission To Flip Dow Ramps Up

San Juan, PR, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI), the leading meme coin sentiment tracker, today announced that $DJI has been listed on Moonshot, significantly extending the accessibility of the popular memecoin at a key juncture in its early growth trajectory.

Moonshot provides a seamless way for users to discover, buy, and sell memecoins, using credit cards and Apple Pay. This listing signals a strong seal of approval for DJI from another trusted industry platform, providing a fiat on-ramp that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning memecoin ecosystem.

The $DJI token address is: BjotV424H4UBvrAiGFGjQGztLxoafxM4HSdCXZR6pump

“Listing on Moonshot represents a major milestone in our mission to surpass the market cap of the Dow Jones," said Doge Jones Industrial Average spokesman and chief evangelist Amith 'Internet Dollar' Nirgunarthy. "In the past few weeks $DJI has caught fire, with huge swathes of committed holders getting on board. With an exciting pipeline of announcements in the works, we are just getting started.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the launch of the Doge Jones Imemecoin sentiment tracker, which is addressing huge demand for informative resources to help new market entrants to explore the rapidly expanding memecoin space with confidence. As traditional financial systems face increasing skepticism, DJI aims to be a beacon for individuals looking to break free from traditional financial constraints – with Gen Z and Gen Alpha increasingly turning to innovative solutions like meme coins to secure their financial futures and achieve the goals of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement.

In addition to Moonshot, the $DJI token is currently available for purchase on DEX and automated market maker Raydium, as well as Arkham.

DJI’s community is firmly aligned on an audacious mission to "Flip the Dow" – with the ultimate goal of surpassing the market cap of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Driven by an unstoppable belief in the power of memecoins, this fervent collective is rallying together, igniting a movement that is shaking the very foundations of traditional finance.

For more information, please visit: https://dogejonesindustrial.com

About Doge Jones Industrial Average

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of conventional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike traditional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture that playfully parodies “market indices” with internet culture. Stay bullish, stay Doge.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogeJonesDJI

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeJonesDJIChat

Media Contact: dji@transformgroup.com

*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.*



