WeTV Partners With Magnite to Enhance Video Inventory Monetisation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that WeTV has selected Magnite’s ad tech stack to enhance monetisation of its video inventory. WeTV will leverage the BidLink solution within Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to scale programmatically, while the Magnite Streaming and DV+ SSPs will help WeTV earn the full value of their inventory.

Having launched in Southeast Asia in 2019, WeTV delivers premium Chinese dramas, variety shows, anime, as well as original and local content across the region and continues to grow exponentially year over year as streaming becomes a mainstay in consumer budgets.

Magnite’s SpringServe ad server helps create operational efficiencies and improve monetisation opportunities for media owners like WeTV, while offering tools that allow audiences to enjoy the best possible viewing experience. Using SpringServe’s BidLink will help WeTV intelligently integrate programmatic demand into their ad stack, and enable competition between traditional-direct and programmatic campaigns across multiple integrated SSPs. This helps boost yield and increase revenue by monetising opportunities that might have otherwise gone unfilled.

“As WeTV grows in popularity, we’re committed to meeting our audiences’ growing demand for diverse, high quality shows and bringing them a premium entertainment experience,” said Mary Yeo, Head of Commercial at WeTV. “This mission requires a forward-thinking partner who can provide the technology and strategic guidance we need to be successful, and we look forward to leveraging Magnite's expertise to provide the technology and strategic support to turn this vision into reality.”

“We’re excited to be supporting one of Southeast Asia’s largest video streaming platforms in their quest to scale programmatically while preserving the experience for viewers,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. “BidLink helps media owners level up their programmatic capabilities and increase revenue potential. Combined with the power of Magnite’s SSPs, we’re confident in the opportunities this partnership will unlock.”

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

WeTV is an Asian streaming service that sees the creation of premier video-on-demand (VOD) and provides over-the-top (OTT) local content. The streaming service provides content from around the region, including selected Chinese, Indonesian, Malaysian, Philippines and Thai drama series, movies, variety and anime. Operating on a freemium model, users can access content without the need for a paid subscription and premium content at a small fee. WeTV is available on the browser at wetv.vip , or on the WeTV application that can be downloaded from the Apple Store for iOS users and the Google Play Store for Android users.

