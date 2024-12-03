Arctic Wolf Aurora™ Platform Sweeps Judging at CRN 2024 Products of the Year Awards

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the Arctic Wolf Aurora™ Platform winner in the 2024 Products of the Year Awards in the Security Operations Platform category, sweeping all three subcategories; Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need. Additionally, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response was also named the ‘Customer Need’ winner in the Managed Detection and Response category.

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, demand from both the channel community and end user organizations for comprehensive platform to unify security operations has never been greater. The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, powered by Alpha AI™, is engineered to meet this demand by delivering advanced capabilities that span the entire security operations framework in a single, scalable solution. Built on an open-XDR architecture, the Aurora Platform powers one of the largest commercial security operations centers (SOCs) in the world, now processing more than seven trillion security events each week and leveraging its immense dataset to deliver scalable and automated threat detection, response, and remediation capabilities to over 7,000 organizations worldwide.

"The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is raising the bar in the security operations market by delivering measurable security outcomes that help organizations of all sizes defend at the speed of data," said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. "Winning the inaugural CRN Products of the Year for security operations platforms is not only an honor for Arctic Wolf, but a powerful testament to the value both the channel community and our customers see in our open and operations-centric approach to cybersecurity.”

The CRN Products of the Year Awards spotlight new or upgraded products that deliver impactful benefits to IT channel solution providers and their customers. This year’s winners have all demonstrated their commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the IT channel through product innovation and technical advances.

Finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories and then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products. Based on those ratings, winners have been determined for each overall product category as well as three subcategories within each product category, including Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need.

This latest win continues to cement the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform as the most consistently validated security operations platforms within the cybersecurity industry. Additional accolades for Arctic Wolf’s innovation and sustained business growth over the past 18 months include:

“Winners of the 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards are innovators committed to delivering exceptional new products and features that improve outcomes for channel partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each award winner was selected by solution providers who have day-to-day experiences of the product, making it an invaluable resource for partners exploring ways to enhance their portfolio offerings. Our congratulations go out to each winner, and we look forward to their future innovation.”

The 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/poty on December 2.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform ingests and analyzes more than seven trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

