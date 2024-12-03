[Latest] Global Vibration Monitoring Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,370.9 Million by 2033 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Vibration Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component Type (Hardware, Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Velocity Sensors, Others, Software, Vibration Analyzers, Data Collectors, Condition Monitoring Software, Others), By Monitoring Process (Online Monitoring, Portable Monitoring), By System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters, Vibration Transmitters, Others), By Application (Machinery Monitoring, Bearing Condition Monitoring, Gearbox Monitoring, Fan & Pump Monitoring, Rotor Dynamics Analysis, Others), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverages, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vibration Monitoring Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,428.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,502.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,370.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Vibration Monitoring Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance: Industries are increasingly adopting vibration monitoring systems to implement predictive maintenance strategies. These systems help in identifying potential equipment failures before they occur, minimizing downtime and optimizing operational efficiency.

Rising Demand for Condition-Based Monitoring: There is a growing preference for condition-based monitoring solutions that rely on vibration analysis to assess the health and performance of machinery. This trend is driven by the need to enhance asset reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

Technological Advancements in Sensors and Data Analytics: Continuous advancements in sensor technologies, such as MEMS accelerometers and wireless sensors, coupled with developments in data analytics and machine learning, are enhancing the accuracy and capabilities of vibration monitoring systems.

Expansion in Industrial Automation: The integration of vibration monitoring with industrial automation systems is expanding. Automated monitoring and analysis processes enable real-time insights into machinery health, facilitating proactive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Regulatory Requirements and Standards: Compliance with stringent regulatory standards and requirements across industries, such as manufacturing, aerospace, and energy, is driving the adoption of vibration monitoring systems. These systems ensure adherence to safety and performance standards.

Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets: Emerging economies are witnessing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, leading to increased adoption of vibration monitoring solutions. These markets present significant growth opportunities due to the growing awareness of predictive maintenance benefits and the need for operational efficiency improvements.

Focus on Remote Monitoring and IIoT Integration: There is a growing trend towards remote monitoring capabilities and integration with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms. This allows for real-time monitoring of equipment health from anywhere, enabling proactive maintenance and reducing the need for on-site inspections.

Increasing Complexity of Machinery and Equipment: As industrial machinery and equipment become more complex, the need for accurate and sensitive vibration monitoring systems grows. These systems can detect subtle changes in vibration patterns that indicate potential faults or performance degradation, ensuring optimal operation and reliability of critical assets.

Vibration Monitoring Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, IMI Sensors, a division of PCB Piezotronics Inc., introduced the Model 655A91, a cost-effective 4-20 mA velocity transmitter featuring a 4-pin M12 connector for easy integration into industrial monitoring systems. It boasts a built-in piezoelectric component for improved accuracy and a wide frequency response range from 3.5 to 2 kHz.

In 2022, Banner Engineering launched Snap Signal, a new IIoT product line designed to capture data from industrial machines, convert it to standard protocols, and facilitate Industry 4.0 upgrades. Its modular hardware and software enable versatile applications, including advanced vibration monitoring systems for enhanced facility performance.

Vibration Monitoring Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Vibration Monitoring Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Temporary Slowdown in Industrial Activities: During the pandemic, many industries experienced a temporary slowdown or shutdown of operations, affecting the demand for vibration monitoring systems used for machinery condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain disruptions caused delays in the delivery of vibration monitoring components and systems, impacting project timelines and installation schedules.

Shift towards Remote Work and Reduced On-Site Inspections: The pandemic necessitated remote work arrangements and minimized on-site inspections, impacting the installation and maintenance of vibration monitoring systems that typically require physical presence.

Resurgence in Industrial Activities: As economies recover, industrial activities are resuming, leading to increased investments in predictive maintenance and condition monitoring solutions, including vibration monitoring systems.

Accelerated Adoption of Remote Monitoring Solutions: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and IIoT-enabled solutions. Vibration monitoring systems with remote monitoring capabilities are increasingly sought after to enable real-time monitoring and minimize on-site personnel requirements.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization: Industries are prioritizing operational efficiency and cost optimization strategies post-pandemic. Vibration monitoring systems help in optimizing maintenance schedules, reducing downtime, and improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in sensor technology, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms are enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of vibration monitoring systems, driving their adoption in diverse industrial applications.

Rising Demand in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing increased investments in industrial infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. This surge in industrialization is boosting the demand for vibration monitoring solutions as companies prioritize asset reliability and operational safety.

Increased Focus on Workplace Safety and Risk Mitigation: Post-pandemic, there is heightened awareness and prioritization of workplace safety measures. Vibration monitoring systems play a crucial role in ensuring equipment reliability and minimizing operational risks.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Vibration Monitoring Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Vibration Monitoring Market – Regional Analysis

The Vibration Monitoring Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Vibration Monitoring Market is characterized by a strong adoption of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms. Industries here are at the forefront of integrating these technologies into predictive maintenance strategies, leveraging vibration data to optimize equipment performance and reduce downtime. The region’s emphasis on Industry 4.0 initiatives further drives the demand for IoT-enabled solutions that provide real-time monitoring and actionable insights for proactive maintenance.

Europe: In Europe, stringent regulatory standards play a significant role in shaping the Vibration Monitoring Market. Industries such as aerospace and automotive adhere closely to these standards, driving the adoption of vibration monitoring systems to ensure compliance and enhance operational safety. Moreover, there is a growing focus on sustainability, with manufacturers leveraging vibration monitoring to optimize energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact across production processes.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid industrialization, leading to increased adoption of vibration monitoring systems. As emerging economies in the region continue to invest heavily in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, there is a rising demand for reliable machinery condition monitoring solutions. This growth is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and maintain high production standards amidst expanding industrial activities.

LAMEA: In the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region, infrastructure development is a key driver for the Vibration Monitoring Market. Countries here are investing significantly in critical infrastructure projects, necessitating the deployment of vibration monitoring systems to ensure the reliability and safety of assets. In particular, the oil & gas sector in the Middle East and Africa region is a major contributor, utilizing vibration monitoring for predictive maintenance to optimize production processes and mitigate operational risks.

Browse the full “Vibration Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component Type (Hardware, Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Velocity Sensors, Others, Software, Vibration Analyzers, Data Collectors, Condition Monitoring Software, Others), By Monitoring Process (Online Monitoring, Portable Monitoring), By System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters, Vibration Transmitters, Others), By Application (Machinery Monitoring, Bearing Condition Monitoring, Gearbox Monitoring, Fan & Pump Monitoring, Rotor Dynamics Analysis, Others), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverages, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vibration-monitoring-market/





List of the prominent players in the Vibration Monitoring Market:

SKF Group

Bently Nevada (a Baker Hughes business)

Schaeffler AG

PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Meggit PLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

General Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Fluke Corporation

ION Science Ltd.

Data Physics Corporation

Monarch Instrument

Others

The Vibration Monitoring Market is segmented as follows:

By Component Type

Hardware Accelerometers Proximity Probes Velocity Sensors Others

Software Vibration Analyzers Data Collectors Condition Monitoring Software Others



By Monitoring Process

Online Monitoring

Portable Monitoring

By System Type

Embedded Systems

Vibration Analyzers

Vibration Meters

Vibration Transmitters

Others

By Application

Machinery Monitoring

Bearing Condition Monitoring

Gearbox Monitoring

Fan & Pump Monitoring

Rotor Dynamics Analysis

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

