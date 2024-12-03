Short Fiber Thermoplastic Industry Research Report 2024-2025 & 2030, Competitive Profiles of Avient, DuPont, DSM, Victrex, SABIC, BASF, Solvay, SGL Carbon, Lanxess, and Celanese

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Resin Type, Application, Reinforcement Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2025-2030.



The report explores a multi-faceted opportunity landscape in terms of market segmentation by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, PEEK, PBT and Other Resin Types), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications) and By Reinforcement Type (Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber).



The Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and electronics. Short fiber thermoplastics are composites made by reinforcing thermoplastic polymers with short fibers, typically glass or carbon fibers. These materials offer a unique combination of strength, flexibility, and lightness, making them ideal for applications where reducing weight without compromising performance is essential.



One of the key drivers of the SFT market is the automotive industry's focus on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. As automakers strive to meet stringent environmental regulations, the use of short fiber thermoplastics in components such as interior panels, engine covers, and structural parts has increased. These materials help reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, leading to improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions, making them a preferred choice for automotive manufacturers.



In addition to automotive applications, short fiber thermoplastics are widely used in the aerospace industry to manufacture lightweight components that can withstand high stress and extreme temperatures. The demand for fuel-efficient aircraft has driven the adoption of SFT in the production of interior and structural parts. The consumer goods and electronics industries are also key markets for SFT, as manufacturers seek materials that offer both durability and design flexibility for products such as smartphones, laptops, and home appliances.



Segment Insights



The automotive & transportation segment holds the largest share of the Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market, accounting for around 45% of the market in 2023. The increasing use of lightweight materials in vehicle production to meet fuel efficiency and emissions standards is a key driver of this segment. The aerospace segment is also experiencing significant growth, driven by the demand for lightweight and durable materials in aircraft manufacturing.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market, driven by the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China. The region's strong focus on semiconductor production and innovation has contributed to its leadership in the market. The Americas, particularly the U.S., are also significant players, as semiconductor manufacturing is a critical component of their high-tech and automotive industries.

Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Avient

DuPont

DSM

Victrex plc.

SABIC

BASF SE

Solvay

SGL Carbon

Lanxess

Celanese Corporation

