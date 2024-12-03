North America OTC Health Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTC Health Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Application (Digestive Health, Women's Health), Form (Liquid, Gummies), Product, Demography, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American OTC health products market size is expected to reach USD 106.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2025 to 2030.

Rising consumer awareness and increasing consumer willingness to spend on nutritional supplements, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases including obesity & diabetes, rise in disposable income, and an increase in the number of distribution channels for OTC products are some of the key factors driving growth. Consumers are increasingly realizing the benefits of nutritional supplements, which help them sustain a healthy lifestyle, thereby positively impacting the market growth. According to the National Institute of Health, Americans spend around USD 2.1 billion annually on weight-loss dietary supplements, usually in the form of pills.







The emergence of e-commerce has led to increased accessibility to dietary and nutritional supplements. Apart from the online channels, companies such as General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; Walmart; and Vitamin Shoppe are some of the major retail outlets. Thus, the easy availability of these products will provide growth opportunities to key players in this space. Moreover, shifting consumer preference to CBD due to its healing properties and limited to no psychoactive effects is expected to drive the growth potential for CBD-infused products. According to Gallup, Inc. report of 2019, approximately 14% of individuals in the U.S. have used some or the other form of CBD-infused products. About 58% of adults use it for pain-related conditions and around 42% for mental health-related conditions.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in consumer preference for immunity-boosting supplements. Segments such as sports nutrition, and women's & men's health saw a negative impact due to lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the pandemic. The effect of COVID-19 declined post the third quarter of 2020, which helped the market regain traction.



The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies, intensifying the overall competitive rivalry. Companies are undertaking multiple partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to increase their portfolio & expand their footprint across the country. In addition, companies are focusing on product differentiation and bundling strategies to capture a greater market share. For instance, in March 2022, CV Sciences, Inc. launched PlusCBD Relief Softgels. The company claims that it can deliver seven times better Cannabidiol Acid (CBDA) and Cannabidiol (CBD) than its raw formula. This product has clinical significance in the treatment of inflammatory responses.



North America OTC Health Products Market Report Highlights

The dietary supplements and weight loss products segment accounted for 33.71% of the share in 2024. This is attributed to an increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet, growing self-health consciousness, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity

The sports formulation segment accounted for the largest share of 22.24% in 2024 due to rising awareness about fitness and high commercial availability of sports nutrition

Adults segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the availability of a wide variety of OTC products for the adult demographic

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores dominated the market in 2024, owing to the better feasibility of buying from such places and an increase in the number of strategic initiatives like schemes such as loyalty programs

The capsules & tablets segment dominated the market in 2024. This can be attributed to the wide availability of products in capsule & tablet form in the market, the rise in innovation to enhance capsules & tablets delivery forms, and higher shelf-life

The U.S. dominated the market in terms of revenue, mainly due to the presence of key players, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & obesity, and a rapidly growing geriatric population

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Country outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. North America OTC Health Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Consumer Demand for Self-Care

3.2.1.2. Expansion of Product Offerings

3.2.1.3. Aging Population

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Regulatory Challenges

3.2.2.2. Competition from Prescription Drugs

3.3. North America OTC Health Products Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. North America OTC Health Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America OTC Health Products Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. North America OTC Health Products Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Cough, Cold, and Flu Products

4.6. Dietary Supplements and Weight Loss Products

4.7. Sports Nutrition Products

4.8. Probiotics

4.9. CBD Nutraceutical Products



Chapter 5. North America OTC Health Products Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America OTC Health Products Market: Form Movement Analysis

5.3. North America OTC Health Products Market by Form Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Liquid

5.6. Capsules/Tablets

5.7. Gummies

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. North America OTC Health Products Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America OTC Health Products Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. North America OTC Health Products Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Digestive health

6.6. Women's & Men's Health

6.7. Weight Control

6.8. Joint health

6.9. Immune Defense

6.10. Sports Formulation

6.11. Others



Chapter 7. North America OTC Health Products Market: Demography Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. North America OTC Health Products Market: Demography Movement Analysis

7.3. North America OTC Health Products Market by Demography Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.5. Children

7.6. Adults



Chapter 8. North America OTC Health Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. North America OTC Health Products Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

8.3. North America OTC Health Products Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

8.5. Retail pharmacies

8.6. Online

8.7. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores



Chapter 9. North America OTC Health Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

9.3. North America



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

10.4. Key Company Profiles

Herbalife Nutrition

CV Sciences

Medical Marijuana

Nature's Sunshine Products

Johnson and Johnson Services

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

American Health

The Bountiful Company

