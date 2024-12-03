Metastatic Bone Disease Strategic Industry Report 2024 - Increased Utilization of MRI and PET Imaging in the Accurate Diagnosis and Tracking of Bone Lesions - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Bone Disease - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metastatic Bone Disease was estimated at US$19.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$30.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.









The Growth in the Metastatic Bone Disease Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the metastatic bone disease market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of cancers, advancements in bone-targeted therapies, and the rising demand for supportive care solutions. The growing global cancer burden has expanded the need for MBD treatment options that alleviate pain and improve mobility. Innovations in therapeutics, such as radiopharmaceuticals and targeted bone-strengthening drugs, have provided more effective treatment options, enhancing patient outcomes.

Additionally, the emphasis on palliative care and quality-of-life improvements for cancer patients has fueled the adoption of advanced MBD treatments, supporting market growth.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Metastatic Bone Disease market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

End-Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Origin of Metastasis (Breast, Lung, Thyroid, Kidney, Prostate, Other Origin of Metastasis)

Treatment (Medication, Radiation Therapy, Surgical Intervention, Tumor Ablation Therapy)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medication Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$12.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Radiation Therapy segment is also set to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $4.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market such as Amgen, Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG PLC, Eli Lilly and Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Metastatic Bone Disease - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Incidence of Bone Metastasis Driving Treatment Demand

Growing Adoption of Targeted Therapies and Bone-Strengthening Drugs to Manage Metastatic Bone Disease

Expansion of Radiopharmaceuticals for Targeted Pain Relief and Bone Disease Management in Cancer Patients

Increasing Use of Bisphosphonates and Other Bone-Strengthening Agents in Palliative Oncology Care

Technological Advancements in Imaging for Early Detection and Monitoring of Bone Metastasis

Development of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques for Fracture Stabilization and Pain Management

Rising Demand for Patient-Centered Palliative Care Approaches to Improve Quality of Life in MBD Patients

Increased Utilization of MRI and PET Imaging in the Accurate Diagnosis and Tracking of Bone Lesions

Growth of Personalized Treatment Plans to Enhance Outcomes for Patients with Metastatic Bone Disease

Expansion of Bone Disease Management Solutions in Oncology Centers and Palliative Care Facilities

Increasing Investment in Research and Development of Bone-Targeting Agents for Effective MBD Treatment

Rising Demand for Multimodal Treatment Approaches, Including Drug and Surgical Interventions, to Manage Pain and Improve Mobility

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amgen

Bayer

Boston Scientific

BTG

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fresenius Kabi

Medtronic

Merck

Novartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzawba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment