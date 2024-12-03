Lodging Sector Scorecard Report 2024 - Current and Future Opportunities for Lodging Businesses Seeking to Attract the Wider Travel Market

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lodging Sector Scorecard (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lodging sector scorecard report provides a thorough insight into the lodging market. The report looks at the different themes impacting the lodging sector, provides examples of how each theme influnces the industry and what that will look like in the future.



The lodging industry is undergoing major changes due to shifts in consumers demands, social trends, and environmental concerns. The growing focus on sustainability puts pressure on providers to adopt greener practices, which often involve IoT and energy management solutions to reduce their environmental impact.

Cloud technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other technologies are expected to be key areas of investment, as it they allow providers to deliver seamless and personalized experiences while optimizing operations and reducing costs. Therefore, lodging providers are investing in new technology to meet the demands of future travelers.



Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the lodging industry, consumer preferences, as well as current and future opportunities for lodging businesses seeking to attract the wider travel market.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides an insight into the lodging industry, identifies key technological themes impacting the industry today and the future and identifies companies that are leading and lagging in the market.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem assesses how well companies are positioned for the future based on their competitive position in the main themes disrupting their sector. The sector scorecard uses three screens-a thematic screen, a valuation screen, and a risk screen-to identify those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Themes

Sector Scorecard: Lodging

Who's who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk screen

Company Coverage:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

IHG

Minor Hotels

Melia

Accor

Marriott

Hyatt Hotels

Whitbread

Four Seasons

Best Western

OYO Rooms

Huazhu Group

Shanghai Jin Jiang

Travelodge Hotels

