Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of NCFB, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the NCFB market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Key Highlights

According to the analyst's estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 1,028,651 diagnosed prevalent cases of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the 7MM. Of these, the US accounted for approximately 37% of the cases, EU4 and the UK countries accounted for around 54%, followed by Japan which represented nearly 9%.

The NCFB market is set for steady growth, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) anticipated from 2024 to 2034. This expansion in the 7MM is driven by the introduction of innovative therapies such as Brensocatib, and CMS I-neb as well as advances in diagnostic techniques and the rising prevalence of NCFB.

According to the analyst's analysis, the NCFB market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.45 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%.

A major market barrier for NCFB is the complexity of its diagnosis. Misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis due to overlapping symptoms with other respiratory conditions limits timely treatment, reducing market penetration of therapies and impacting overall patient management and outcomes.

A critical unmet need in NCFB is the lack of approved, disease-specific therapies. Current treatments primarily focus on symptom management rather than addressing the underlying pathology, creating a significant gap in effective long-term solutions and driving demand for targeted, innovative drug development.

In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib for patients with NCFB at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting.

The NCFB market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM NCFB market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers NCFB treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the NCFB epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, and microbiology of NCFB patients in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

According to the analyst's epidemiology model, in the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB were approximately 1,028,651 in 2023. This number is anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by increased awareness and screening, along with advancements in diagnostic techniques.

In 2023, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, with approximately 380,711 cases, while France accounted for the least, with only 37,576 cases.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB, with approximately 224,976 cases in 2023, followed by Spain with approximately 149,236 cases, and Italy with nearly 89,584 cases.

Among the severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in EU4 and the UK in 2023, there were approximately 235,481 moderate cases, around 163,649 severe cases, and 152,230 mild cases.

Among the gender-specific cases of NCFB in the UK in 2023, there were approximately 130,486 cases for females and around 94,490 cases for males.

In Japan in 2023, the majority of etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB were attributed to unknown or idiopathic causes, accounting for 32,837 cases.

In 2023, Japan had approximately 96,580 diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs

Brensocatib: Insmed/AstraZeneca Brensocatib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor targeting dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1), is being developed by Insmed for the treatment of bronchiectasis, CRSsNP, and other neutrophil-driven conditions. By inhibiting DPP1, brensocatib aims to reduce inflammation by blocking the activation of neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, during neutrophil formation in the bone marrow. Insmed reported positive topline results from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib in patients with NCFB, leading to plans for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the US FDA in late 2024. If approved, brensocatib is expected to launch in the US by mid-2025, followed by launches in Europe and Japan in the first half of 2026. In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study of brensocatib for patients with NCFB at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting. Furthermore, the EMA approved a Pediatric Investigational Plan for brensocatib in NCFB patients, and brensocatib has gained access to the PRIME scheme and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for adult NCFB patients.

Inhaled Colistimethate Sodium (CMS I-neb): Zambon CMS I-neb is an investigational inhaled therapy for adults with NCFB colonized by P. aeruginosa, potentially offering a first-in-class treatment option. It uses colistimethate sodium, a prodrug of colistin, a polymyxin antibiotic targeting aerobic Gram-negative pathogens, including drug-resistant P. aeruginosa. By disrupting the bacterial cell membrane, colistin causes cell death and serves as a last-resort treatment for infections like carbapenem-resistant P. aeruginosa. In September 2024, Zambon released the results of the Phase III PROMIS-I and PROMIS-II studies in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. The Phase III PROMIS-I trial demonstrated a significant reduction in pulmonary exacerbation rates. Although the PROMIS-II trial was terminated early due to the pandemic, pre-pandemic data showed consistency with PROMIS-I outcomes. Zambon is working with regulatory authorities to expedite patient access. The US FDA has granted CMS I-neb Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), as well as QIDP and Fast Track Designation (FTD).

FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca FASENRA (benralizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-5 receptor alpha on eosinophils, facilitating the recruitment of natural killer cells to induce apoptosis, resulting in rapid and near-complete depletion of blood and tissue eosinophils in most patients. FASENRA is currently under investigation for treating adult patients with Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis associated with eosinophilic inflammation (NCFB + EI). According to clinicaltrials.gov, FASENRA completed Phase III clinical trials for this indication in April 2024.



Market Outlook



The market for NCFB is poised for significant growth due to the evolving landscape of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions addressing the complex pathophysiology of the disease. Current therapeutic strategies encompass a range of drug classes, including antibiotics, corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and mucolytics, with inhaled antibiotics demonstrating efficacy in managing chronic bacterial infections and reducing exacerbation rates. Emerging therapies, such as Brensocatib, a Dipeptidyl Peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor, and BI 1291583, a cathepsin C inhibitor, target neutrophilic inflammation through distinct mechanisms, thereby offering novel approaches to improve patient outcomes. Additionally, investigational therapies like CMS I-neb and monoclonal antibodies such as FASENRA and Itepekimab present further options by directly targeting specific inflammatory pathways associated with eosinophilic inflammation. The incorporation of non-pharmacological approaches, particularly Airway Clearance Techniques (ACTs), complements pharmacological regimens, enhancing mucus clearance and preventing infection. However, the market faces challenges, including a lack of consensus guidelines and under-researched therapies like mucolytics and hyperosmolar agents, which may hinder optimal patient management.



Nonetheless, ongoing clinical trials and advancements in drug development highlight the potential for innovative treatments to fill existing gaps in NCFB management, ultimately improving the quality of life for patients and reducing the burden on healthcare systems. With a promising pipeline of therapies in various stages of development, the future of NCFB treatment appears increasingly optimistic, underscoring the need for continued research and clinical validation to fully realize these opportunities.



Key players Insmed, Zambon, AstraZeneca, Renovion, Sanofi, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products to treat NCFB.

The total market size of NCFB in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034), with a CAGR of approximately 14.5%.

The total market size of NCFB in the US was approximately USD 664.3 million in 2023, accounting for approximately 46% of the total market revenue for the 7MM.

The total market size of NCFB in EU4 and the UK was calculated to be approximately USD 722.9 million in 2023. Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest market with approximately USD 295.0 million, followed by Spain with approximately USD 195.7 million in the respective year, and Italy with nearly USD 117.5 million.

The total market size of NCFB in Japan was approximately USD 67.8 million in 2023.

Among the currently used therapies, the majority of the market share was of Bronchodilators, with a revenue of approximately USD 1.01 billion in 2023 among the 7MM.

Market Access and Reimbursement



The report provides a descriptive overview of the market access and reimbursement scenario of NCFB. This section includes a detailed analysis of the country-wise healthcare system for each therapy, enlightening the market access, reimbursement policies, and health technology assessments.



The report provides detailed insights on the country-wise accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness scenarios, programs making accessibility easier and out-of-pocket costs more affordable, insights on patients insured under federal or state government prescription drug programs, etc.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of NCFB explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the NCFB market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM NCFB market.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis report insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

NCFB Pipeline Analysis

NCFB Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunity

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis report key strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

NCFB Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Attribute analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis report assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Qualitative Analysis (SWOT and Attribute Analysis)

Company Coverage:

Insmed

AstraZeneca

Zambon

Renovion

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Verona Pharma

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzdoam

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.