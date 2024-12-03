Phil Murphy Joins Synergy ECP as President and COO

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a leading provider of mission critical, highly technical solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities, is excited to announce the appointment of Phil Murphy as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. Synergy ECP is a portfolio company of Falfurrias Management Partners.

“We are honored to welcome Phil to our team,” said Bruce Howard, CEO of Synergy ECP. “Phil brings a wealth of experience to our team, having held senior leadership roles at Applied Insight and Stratus Solutions, where he drove strategic growth as their Senior Vice President & General Manager for Intel. His proven track record in supporting the Intelligence Community along with his experience working directly with a Private Equity Firm through buy and sell side acquisitions will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Phil has demonstrated exceptional capability in leading technical initiatives, driving significant revenue growth, and expanding business operations within the US Intelligence Community. As President and COO, Phil will oversee the strategic direction of Synergy ECP, focusing on expanding the company’s reach into new intelligence markets and enhancing operational efficiencies.

“I am honored to join the executive team at Synergy ECP,” said Mr. Murphy. “Synergy has a long history of providing premier technical capabilities to the Intelligence Community, and I’m excited to see what the future brings for Synergy with the support of Falfurrias Management Partners and their desire to build a marque, mid-market organization.”

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.