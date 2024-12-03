Southeast Asia Braces for Significant Upstream Oil and Gas Development by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Upstream Development Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asia region is poised to experience significant upstream oil and gas development during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period with 80 crude and natural gas projects expected to commence operations across three countries. Among these, 58 represent greenfield projects, while the remaining 22 constitute expansions of existing fields.
Report Scope
- Southeast Asia oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028
- Southeast Asia new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2024 to 2028
- Major projects count by key countries and field terrain
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region
Key Topics Covered:
Regional Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Latest Project Updates
Oil Development Focus
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
List of Tables
- Project updates for Southeast Asia, 2024
- Key upcoming oil projects, 2024-2028
- Key upcoming natural gas projects, 2024-2028
List of Figures
- Total production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia, 2022-2028
- Capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia ($B), 2022-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia, 2022-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia, 2022-2028
- Crude oil capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia ($M), 2024-2028
- Natural gas capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in Southeast Asia ($M), 2024-2028
- Recoverable reserves of greenfield projects in Southeast Asia by country, terrain and resource type, 2024-2028
- Upcoming projects count in Southeast Asia by country, type and terrain, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook by country, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced projects by country, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced by key companies, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook in Southeast Asia by country, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key countries, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key companies, 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in Southeast Asia by key countries ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in Southeast Asia by key companies ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in Southeast Asia by terrain ($M), 2024-2028
