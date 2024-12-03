Plastics Additives Industry Report 2024 - Growing Demand for Bio-Based and Sustainable Plastics Additives - A USD 80.7 Billion Market by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Additives Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plastics Additives Market was valued at USD 61.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 80.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.6%.

This growth is driven primarily by growing demand for plastics additives in a wide range of application areas, from construction, automotive and healthcare to electronics. Plastic additives are versatile materials that provide a range of benefits to plastic products, including easy processing, enhanced flexibility, thermal stability and heat resistance, among others. This makes them desirable in many applications. Plasticizers, which are widely responsible for the ease of use and flexibility of plastic materials, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its products, are the most widely used type of additive.



The markets for various plastics additives have expanded significantly because of the expansion or growth of industries such as construction, automotive and electronics, among others. The building and construction segment of the global plastics additive market is significant due to the increase of infrastructure projects and buildings. These projects and buildings use construction materials such as insulation and piping systems whose quality is enhanced by plastics additives. Companies like BASF and Evonik Industries are venturing creatively in this arena by creating products that improve the properties of a material while also protecting the environment. This interest in the use of "natural" materials has led to an increase in the number of bio-based additives.



Numerous industries are supported by technology development in plastics, and there is a growing need for robust and durable solutions. In the automotive industry, there is an increasing demand for plastic additives in different components, including engine covers, internal and external coatings, and adjunct accessories, as they enhance performance and offer better lightweight characteristics than conventional parts.



In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global plastics additives market, accounting for 56.2% of the market. The world's leading manufacturers and exporters of automobiles, building and construction, electronics, and household commodities are China and the U.S. These countries also serve as the primary drivers of the global plastics additives market. In addition, the influence of this market on the economies of these two countries is significant and anticipated to grow in the coming years.



This report analyzes the present state of the global market for plastics additives, and it forecasts the growth of this market from 2024 through 2029. The principal purpose of plastic additives is to enhance the properties of plastic products, such as their durability, flexibility, thermal stability and heat resistance, among many others, to both extend the life of these products and enable them to be customized to meet the requirements of different applications. The effective use of the plastics additives can ensure the stable and reliable manufacturing of end products. Thus, plastics additives not only contribute to improving cost-effectiveness, but also have the potential to create new opportunities for manufacturers on a global scale.

For this analysis, the global plastics additives market was segmented by product type, application and end user into the following categories:

Product type: plasticizers, fillers and reinforcements, flame retardants, impact modifiers, antioxidants, heat stabilizers, colorants, lubricants, light stabilizers, biocides, antistatic agents and others.

Application: packaging, wire and cable, films and sheets, floor/wall/roof covering, extrusion and others.

End user: construction, transportation, electronics and electrical, consumer goods, medical and healthcare and others.

In addition, this report covers the global plastics additives market's current dynamics, the strategies and trends driving the demand for plastics additives, the key manufacturers of these products, recent ESG developments, and the regulatory and competitive landscapes that companies in this market are operating within. It also provides brief profiles of the major global manufacturers in this market. The plastics additives market is also analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential. To that end, the report segments the market by region into the following areas: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



In this report, market estimates and sizes are provided in terms of value ($ millions), and market forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029, with 2023 serving as the base year. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to product type, applications and end user, are also provided.



The report includes:

145 data tables and 52 additional tables

An analysis of the global market trends for plastics additives, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, end-user industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, environmental regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Pricing analysis of raw materials and the basic feedstock of plastics additives

A chapter on emerging trends and applications of thermoset and thermoplastics, and patent activity and new developments

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes and ESG scores and ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders, including BASF, Avient, Dow, Lanxess Group, and Evonik Industries

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $61.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $80.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Sales

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Demand for Plastics Additives from Industries Increasing Plastic Consumption in Emerging Economies

Market Restraints Environmental and Regulations Compliance Impact of Fluctuating Raw Material Prices on Petrochemical-Based Plastics Additives

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Bio-Based and Sustainable Plastics Additives Increasing Number of Market Players in Plastics Additives Market



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Rising Adoption of Plastics Additives for 3D Printing Technology Across Manufacturing Sectors

Development of Nano-Sized Additives

Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued Patent Analysis Based on Plastics Additives



Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Plasticizers Fillers and Reinforcements Flame Retardants Impact Modifiers Antioxidants Heat Stabilizers Colorants Lubricants Light Stabilizers Biocides Antistatic Agents

Market Analysis, by Application Packaging Wire and Cable Films and Sheets Floor/Wall/Roof Covering Extrusion

Market Analysis, by End User Construction Transportation Electronics and Electrical Consumer Goods Medical and Healthcare

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Plastics Additives Market: ESG Perspective

Industry Structure

Key ESG Issues in the Plastic Additives Sector

Plastics Additives Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Plastics Additives Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Company Profiles

Adeka

Albemarle

Argus Additive Plastics

Ampacet

Avient

Baerlocher

BASF

BYK-Chemie

Clariant

Dow

Evonik Industries

Lanxess

Milliken

Sakai Chemical Industry

Songwon

