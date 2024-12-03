Singapore ICT Intelligence Report 2024 - Singapore's ICT Market was Valued at Over $66 Billion in 2023 and is Set to Grow at a CAGR of Over 16% During 2023-2028, to Reach Over $141 Billion in 2028

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2024 compared to 2023 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Singapore's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the ICT Customer Insight Survey and the Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses the market growth inhibitors impacting Singapore's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in Singapore will be primarily driven by digitally active population with an affinity for tech and data consumption and early adoption of new technologies, supported by a robust ICT infrastructure and thriving tech ecosystem.

Singapore's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2023-2028 to reach more than $141 billion in 2028.

The ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Singapore, with a majority of respondents, about 92% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2024 compared to 2023.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in Singapore is driven by factors such as cost efficiency, scalability, security, and support for remote work. The revenue opportunity for cloud in Singapore was pegged at more than $11 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% between 2023-2028.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Singapore in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $9 billion in 2023 and is set to grow upto $18 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of more than 14%.

This Country Intelligence Report is based on the IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals in Singapore and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028, to offer a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Singapore's enterprise ICT investment priorities and ICT revenue opportunity market.

Accompanying the IT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2028, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Singapore's enterprise ICT market.

The report offers a thorough analysis of enterprise ICT investment trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by various solution areas, enterprise size band, end-use verticals, and segment over the forecast period 2023-2028.

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.

Singapore Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

