Bierman Autism Centers Brings Holiday Cheer with Sensory Santa Events Across Seven States!

Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here, and Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is thrilled to invite families to join in the festive spirit at our Sensory Santa events! This December, BAC will host 14 Sensory Santa celebrations across seven states, welcoming children of all abilities to experience holiday magic in an inclusive, sensory-friendly environment. Come create lasting memories and celebrate the season with us!

Creating Progress and Possibilities™ This Holiday Season

For nearly two decades, Bierman Autism Centers has provided evidence-based, play-centered therapies that empower children with autism to thrive. Our Sensory Santa events capture this commitment to fun, inclusive experiences, giving children and families a warm, welcoming place to celebrate the holidays. Each event is designed to accommodate the needs of all children, ensuring everyone enjoys the season in their own unique way.

Holiday Fun, Bierman Style

Join us for an unforgettable, sensory-friendly holiday event! Each center will feature a visit from Santa Claus, a photo booth, festive cookie decorating, and interactive games to bring the holiday spirit to life. These events are designed to bring joy to children and families while reflecting Bierman’s dedication to inclusive, fun-filled learning.

“We’re excited to offer families a space where they can come together, enjoy holiday traditions, and create cherished memories—no matter which holiday they celebrate,” shares Tiffany Tibbets Newman, VP of Marketing. “With inclusive activities honoring a variety of traditions, our Sensory Santa events embody the playful, welcoming atmosphere that defines Bierman Autism Centers, making the season bright and inclusive for all who attend.”

What to Expect: A Sneak Peek of Holiday Magic!

Sensory-Friendly Santa Visit: Each child will have a special opportunity to meet Santa and receive a small gift to spark creativity and joy.

Photo Booth Fun: Families can capture festive moments with both printed and digital photo options.

Cookie Decorating: Dive into holiday cheer with cookie decorating kits complete with sprinkles, icing, and delicious sugar cookies.

Interactive Games: Enjoy simple, fun games that everyone can participate in.

Inclusive Activities: Celebrate the season with activities that acknowledge Chanukah, Kwanzaa, and other festive traditions to create a warm and inclusive atmosphere for all families.

Holiday Keepsakes: Parents and children can take home memories of this special experience.

Join Us at a Sensory Santa Event Near You!

With 14 events taking place across the country, there’s sure to be a location near you. Check out the dates and locations below and RSVP!:

A Special Grand Opening Celebration in Gahanna, OH!

On December 11, the Gahanna Sensory Santa event will also serve as the grand opening celebration for our newest center! Join us for an evening of holiday cheer, a center tour, and more information about our comprehensive autism services.

Learn More About Our Services

Curious about the services we provide? BAC offers ABA Therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Testing tailored to each child’s individual needs, empowering them to achieve their fullest potential. Families interested in learning more or scheduling a tour can contact us at start@biermanautism.com or call 800-931-8113.

Join the Bierman Team and Make a Difference

We’re growing! BAC is hiring Behavior Technicians, Behavior Analysts, Speech Therapists, and Occupational Therapists across our locations. If you’re passionate about empowering children with autism and looking for a rewarding career with room for growth, explore career opportunities at biermanautism.com/careers.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, BAC offers a thorough support system for the children under their care.

BAC adopts an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns teaching with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Their methods have led to over 250 successful graduations, each representing a significant milestone in a child’s development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

BAC’s services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, where they continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. They are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children they serve.





Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™ for every child and family they work with. To learn more about their approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism, visit www.biermanautism.com.

