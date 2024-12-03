Cyber Acoustics Announces Professional Headset with AI Noise Cancelation So Powerful You Can Work from Anywhere

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use, today announced the AC-404 Professional USB Headset with AI Noise Cancelation. Featuring a multi-microphone design with AI noise canceling technology, the AC-404 blocks all background noise in any environment, ensuring colleagues, customers, and partners only hear your voice and nothing going on around you.

The AC-404 is the culmination of feedback from working professionals, resulting in a headset that is lightweight and comfortable without compromising on audio quality for both the user or for those they are speaking with. The multi-microphone design with AI noise cancelation turns any environment into a professional workspace by eliminating all background noise, concentrating solely on the user's voice. Within seconds the algorithm learns the user’s voice, filtering out all other sounds be it ambient sounds like a fan and office chatter, or sudden sounds, such as a barking dog, doorbell, or baby crying.





“We know the market offers a wide array of options for professional headsets but the AC-404 was designed with the specific intention of giving people the flexibility to work from anywhere without compromising on comfort or audio quality,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Working styles are continuously evolving and many people are being asked to return to in-person work some or all of the time, which means a headset that offers the flexibility and consistency to effectively do your job from ANYWHERE is of the utmost importance. The AC-404 does that, at a price point that is affordable and a fraction of competing models.”

Cyber Acoustics AC-404 Professional USB Headset features

Multi-microphone design with AI noise cancelation technology

In-line controls for convenient access to volume and mic mute

Comfortable, lightweight and durable headset

Rotating earcups allow for adjustable fit and easy storage in the included travel pouch

Included magnetic attachment to mount the in-line controller in a stationary position on a desk or table

Soft, easy-to-clean bio-leatherette earpads featuring cooling technology for extended periods of wear

Includes both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with modern and legacy devices

Neoprene pouch included for easy storage and travel

Cable length is 3.3 feet from headset to in-line dongle and 3 feet from in-line dongle to USB connection



The AC-404 is available now on Amazon for $99.99. For reseller availability or direct sale pricing contact us here .

For more about the AC-404 and to see Cyber Acoustics’ complete line of office solutions visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/caessentials .

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , TikTok , Threads, Bluesky, Instagram , and Facebook .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13af9dc1-8d64-4ab1-a0cc-cac42c0d506a