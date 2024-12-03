Allot Announces its New Service Gateway Tera III for Top Tier Telecom Operators

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that it has developed the Allot Service Gateway (SG) Tera III multiservice platform. At 2.8 Tbps, the new SG-Tera III will be the highest capacity multiservice gateway platform in the telecommunications market.

“The Allot SG-Tera III is truly a breakthrough for Allot and the telecommunications industry. It will easily meet the capacity, scalability and requirements of the world’s largest CSPs who want to deliver superior QoE and security services to their customers,” said Moti Goldshtein, Vice President of Product Management for Allot.

The SG-Tera III will deliver scalable, carrier grade performance for actionable network intelligence, traffic management including traffic classification, automated congestion management, service steering and chaining, and content filtering, plus cybersecurity protection services – all in one unified platform and at scale. The SG-Tera III platform ensures a smooth upgrade path from earlier platforms including Allot’s leading SG-Tera II.

The SG-Tera III platform enables Tier-1 operators to meet traffic growth challenge driven by 5G and new fiber deployments and scale up in cost efficient way. The SG-Tera III will provide the granular visibility and network optimization that operators need to consistently deliver the required Quality of Experience (QoE) for advanced use cases such as M2M communication, massive IOT, Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA) and real Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC). Providing the application and services’ QoE required by subscribers will keep them satisfied and reduce churn.

The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) based SG-Tera III extends the performance, scale and resiliency of Allot’s service gateways. It leverages the field-proven, carrier grade architecture of the Allot SG-Tera line of products, offering unprecedent scale and flexibility of network and steering ports, with up to 26x 400 Gbps ports or 104x 100 Gbps ports.

