Advanced Reinsurance Contracts and Disputes Masterclass: Understand the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 (ONLINE EVENT: February 12, 2025/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Reinsurance Contracts and Disputes Masterclass Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reinsurance industry practices have changed in recent years, placing more and more emphasis and importance on reinsurance contract wordings. It is more apparent that a contract is only an advantage if it exactly reflects what the underwriter intended and the insured expected. If companies want to avoid lengthy and expensive disputes, they must develop clear and thorough reinsurance agreements and avoid frequent and small nuances that can land reinsurance companies in trouble.

This seminar focuses on the more advanced, up-to-the-minute issues.

Benefits of attending

Get up-to-date with the latest developments in applicable law

with the latest developments in applicable law Understand the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 on your policy wording

the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 on your policy wording Hear about the role of notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses

about the role of notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses Grasp and learn to avoid the common mistakes in drafting watertight reinsurance clauses

and learn to avoid the common mistakes in drafting watertight reinsurance clauses Master the latest developments in property and casualty clauses

the latest developments in property and casualty clauses Gain knowledge of the regulatory considerations when launching a new product

knowledge of the regulatory considerations when launching a new product Understand the implications of recent judgments involving follow clauses

the implications of recent judgments involving follow clauses Learn how to be prepared for reinsurance disputes and how to deal with them when they arise

Certifications

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Wordings technicians

Reinsurance technicians

Claims managers and underwriters

Wordings specialists

In-house lawyers

Lawyers in private practice

Anyone who is involved in the drafting or implementation of reinsurance wordings or who deal with reinsurance disputes

Key Topics Covered:

Follow wordings - issues, options and effective drafting

Arbitration awards, and English/foreign judgments

Settlements - how to draft wide or narrow clauses

"Without prejudice" and "ex-gratia" settlements

Businesslike steps and the burden of proof

Dealing with commutations

The Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 - case update and how they impact your policy wording

The legal nature of warranties (sections 9 and 10)

The effect of Section 11

How to draft around section 11(3) - terms defining the risk

Fair Presentation - new rules and wording tweaks

Section 13A, damages for late payment of claims; key drafting issues for reinsurers

Contracting out and the transparency requirements

Notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses

Purpose

Reporting and notice clauses - "immediate', "as soon as practicable" notice

Conditions precedent

Access to records clauses

Late notice issues

Confidentiality

Drafting watertight reinsurance clauses: some common mistakes

Full follow clause/back-to-back presumption

Avoid incorporate

Don't cut and paste

Check for internal consistency between clauses

Put all the clauses in the right places in the document

Use clear language

Make sure definitions are relevant to all uses

Don't use the same words in different senses

Don't rely on the courts to imply terms

Developments in property and casualty clauses

Wording issues for emerging and developing markets

Clauses broadening cedants' rights

Additional observations and developments

Aggregation

Drafting for the correct breadth of aggregating factor ("loss", "occurrence", "series", "event", "catastrophe", "originating cause")

Hours clauses

Considering drafting issues in the context of recent catastrophes including Covid-19

Practical tips

Regulatory considerations when launching a new product

Why is regulatory compliance important?

Why is regulatory risk higher for new products?

The impact of insurance regulation on the structure, content and sale of new products

How do you create a compliant MVP?

What are the risks of working with other business partners/distribution partners?

Being prepared for reinsurance disputes: Wordings and their role in dispute resolution

Governing law and jurisdiction

Arbitration

Mediation (and med/arb)

Selection of panel members

Disclosure and evidentiary matters

Settlement agreements and commutations (including IBNR)

Speakers:



Phillippa Rowe

Phillippa Ross & Co



Phillippa Rowe, senior partner of independent reinsurance consultants Phillippa Ross & Co., has over 30 years experience of insurance and reinsurance claims in Lloyd's and the London market and internationally. She began her reinsurance career with 15 years with the Kiln group at Lloyd's. She currently acts as arbitrator, mediator, expert witness and technical consultant in a wide range of claims, wordings and market practice matters and writes, lectures and provides training courses on similar subjects.



Sherry Goodman-Smith

DAC Beechcroft



Sherry Goodman-Smith is a specialist in complex insurance and reinsurance policy coverage disputes. She joined DAC Beachcroft's Global Insurance practice as a partner, based in London, in 2021.



Sherry spent the previous eight years at Simmons & Simmons, most recently as Of Counsel. There she advised London market insurers and reinsurers on large-scale coverage issues, with a particular focus on product liability and recall, international casualty and complex property claims. She has also advised on coverage issues arising from more niche insurance policy wordings, including kidnap and ransom, intellectual property liability, and fine art claims.



Duncan Strachan

DAC Beachcroft



Duncan Strachan is a Partner at DAC Beachcroft LLP. He specialises in complex and international (re)insurance matters across multiple lines of business. His current caseload advising on major energy losses in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia; monitoring US securities class action suits against non-US entities; and advising on exposure to climate change litigation.



Simon Cooper

Ince & Co



Simon Cooper is a Consultant at Ince & Co LLP. He has experience of advising clients in the London and international insurance and reinsurance markets and has extensive experience of acting in large scale disputes in the English Commercial Court and appellate Courts, in ad hoc arbitrations and in overseas jurisdictions.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3nqw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.