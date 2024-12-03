Sky Quarry Announces Publication of Zacks Small-Cap Research Report:

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, has partnered with Zacks Small-Cap Research to release a new research report titled Developing a New Approach to Recycling Waste Asphalt Shingles. This partnership with Zacks marks a key step in expanding awareness of Sky Quarry’s business and advancing its mission to transform the waste-to-energy industry.

The report, by analyst Brian Lantier, CFA, is part of Sky Quarry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communication with public market investors and better convey its value proposition. Through this collaboration, Sky Quarry aims to provide greater insight into its innovative recycling approach, market opportunities, and potential for long-term growth.

Sky Quarry has already engaged with numerous analysts, with the goal of securing broad coverage of its growth story. The Company believes that establishing a strong network of analyst coverage is critical to reaching the investor audience it seeks.

“Since our public market debut, we’ve recognized the need to enhance communications to effectively convey Sky Quarry’s value to investors,” said David Sealock, Sky Quarry’s CEO. “We are actively building an institutional ownership base to complement our individual and family office investors. We look forward to working with analysts to share updates on our new facilities as they come online next year.”

Sky Quarry has established a strong track record in private markets, ranking in the top 1% of crowdfunded offerings since the inception of crowdfunding, with over 10,000 investors to date. The Company is now actively engaging a broader audience by highlighting its substantial asset base and dynamic business opportunities, partnering with firms like Zacks to amplify its message.

The Zacks report is available at the following link:

https://scr.zacks.com/news/news-details/2024/SKYQ-Developing-a-New-Approach-to-Recycling-Waste-Asphalt-Shingles/default.aspx

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 1-A offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Standley

Director of Investor Relations

Ir@skyquarry.com



Company Website

www.skyquarry.com