Fleet Management Market in Europe 2024 - Fleet Management Systems in Active Use is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 16.3 Million Units at the End of 2023, to 27.6 Million by 2028

The installed base of Fleet Management systems to reach 27.6 million units by 2028

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European economy. According to official statistics there were 44.8 million commercial vehicles in use in EU25+3 in 2022. The 7.4 million medium and heavy trucks accounted for more than 75 percent of all inland transports, forming a € 250 billion industry. Approximately 0.8 million buses and coaches stood for 9.3 percent of all passenger kilometres. The greater part of the 36.6 million light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Europe was used by mobile workers and for activities such as distribution of goods and parcels. Last but not least, there are an estimated 23.4 million passenger cars owned by companies and governments in EU27+3.

The European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the development of the general economy in the region and Ukraine crisis. The number of fleet management systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1 percent from 16.3 million units at the end of 2023 to 27.6 million by 2028.

The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles and cars is estimated to increase from 23.9 percent in 2023 to 38.5 percent in 2028. The top-39 vendors have today more than 100,000 active units in Europe. A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as the leaders on the European fleet management market.

The analyzer ranks Targa Telematics as the largest vendor in Europe at the end of 2023 with 801,000 subscribers in the region, followed by Webfleet and Verizon Connect with 735,000 and 500,000 subscribers respectively. AddSecure Smart Transport is ranked as the largest player in the aftermarket heavy trucks segment with an estimated 270,000 active units installed.

Other significant players include European companies such as Radius Telematics, ABAX, Microlise, Bornemann, SCALAR by ZF, MICHELIN Connected Fleet, Gurtam, Eurowag Telematics, GSFleet, Quartix, Ocean (Orange), Linqo, Macnil, RAM Tracking, AROBS Transilvania Software, Shiftmove, Optimum Automotive, Infobric Fleet and Mapon and international players like Trimble, Teletrac Navman, Inseego and Calamp from the US, Fleet Complete and Geotab from Canada and the South African telematics providers Cartrack and MiX Telematics.

All major truck manufacturers on the European market offer OEM telematics solutions as part of their product portfolio. A major trend in the past years has been the announcements of standard line fitment of fleet management solutions. Since the end of 2011, Scania is rolling out the Scania Communicator as standard on all European markets and includes a ten-year basic service subscription. All medium and heavy duty trucks from Daimler Truck contains the Fleetboard vehicle computer as standard and the buses are equipped with OMNIplus ON. Volvo offers Volvo Connect as standard in Europe. New MAN trucks are now equipped with RIO as standard. DAF launched its new PACCAR Connect as standard in 2024 and includes 10 years of connectivity. The leading OEMs in Europe are Scania, Volvo Group, MAN and Daimler with 418,000, 260,000, 205,000 and 170,000 active FM subscribers respectively at the end of 2023.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 125 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2028.

This report answers the following questions

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of FMS in Europe?

Who are the leading providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in Europe?

What offerings are available from truck, trailer and construction equipment OEMs?

What are the FMS vendors' hardware strategies and thoughts on BYOD?

How has the FMS market coped with the current economic situation in Europe?

What impact will standard factory installed FM systems from the OEMs have on the market?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2025?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Commercial Vehicle Fleets in Europe

Light commercial vehicles

Medium and heavy trucks and buses

Trailers and semi-trailers

Off-road construction and agriculture equipment

Company owned passenger cars

Ownership structure Statistical estimates by industry and company size Light commercial vehicle fleets Medium and heavy commercial vehicle fleets



Fleet Management Solutions

Market analysis Vehicle segment GNSS segment Network segment Backoffice segment

Vehicle management Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning Security tracking Fuel card integration and reporting

Driver management Driving data registration and analysis Video-based driver monitoring Eco-driving schemes Insurance risk management

Operations management Routing and navigation Transport management Mobile workforce management

Regulatory compliance and reporting Digital tachograph data download Electronic toll collection and road user charging Other applications

Business models

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis Fleet management installed base and unit shipments Market value analysis Regional market dynamics Fleet management vendor market shares Trailer telematics shipments, installed base and vendor market shares

Market drivers and barriers

Value chain analysis

Future industry trends OEM fleet telematics market developments New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions Now is the time to adapt to the new tachograph legislation in the EU The EU mandates tyre pressure monitoring systems on trucks FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution Insurance telematics for commercial fleets Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms Big Data and AI in the fleet management sector More Pan-European players to enter the scene FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2025 The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem



OEM Products and Strategies

Truck manufacturers

Daimler Truck Group and Mercedes-Benz Group

Volvo Group (including Renault Trucks)

Scania

MAN Truck & Bus

DAF Trucks

Iveco

Construction equipment manufacturers

Bobcat

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

JCB

Komatsu

Volvo CE

Trailer manufacturers

Schmitz Cargobull

Krone

Kogel

Wielton Group

OE suppliers

Actia

Continental

Knorr-Bremse

Stoneridge Electronics

ZF

Hardware and software providers

Advantech

Aplicom

ERM Advanced Telematics

Jimi (Concox)

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Lantronix

Micronet

Munic

Powerfleet

Quake Global

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Ruptela

Squarell Technology

Teltonika

Video-based driver monitoring solution vendors

CameraMatics

Exeros Technologies

Idrive

Lytx

Solera Fleet Solutions

Sensata INSIGHTS

Streamax

SureCam

VisionTrack

VUE

International Aftermarket Solution Providers

ABAX

AddSecure

Astrata Europe

CalAmp

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Fleet Complete

Geotab

Gurtam

Inseego

MICHELIN Connected Fleet

MiX by Powerfleet

ORBCOMM

Samsara

SCALAR by ZF

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman

Trackunit

Trimble

Verizon Connect

Webfleet

Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

Benelux and France

Actia Telematics Services

CLS Group

Eliot

FleetGO

GeoDynamics

GPS-Buddy

Inter-Data

Linqo

Micpoint

MobiCoach

Ocean (Orange Business)

Optimum Automotive Group

Prometheus Informatics

Rietveld

Route42

RouteVision

Simpliciti

SoFleet (Synox)

Strada

SuiviDeFlotte.net

Suivo

T Comm Telematics

TEKSAT

Truckonline

Ubiwan (Coyote Group)

Vehizen

Germany and Central Europe

ArealControl

AROBS Transilvania Software

Bornemann

CCS (Fleetcor)

Commander

ENAiKOON

ETA Automatizari Industriale

Eurowag Telematics

Fleet Services (GPS Bulgaria)

Flotman

GEONAVI

i-Cell

iData

Idem Telematics

Infis

Logifleet

Logisat

Mapon

Mireo

mobileObjects

Naviman Telematics

Sherlog Technology

Shiftmove

Spedion

TIS

VISPIRON

YellowFox

ZF Bus Connect

The Mediterranean

Atlantis Global System (Schmitz Cargobull)

Frotcom International

G4S Telematix

Gesinflot

GMV

Infogestweb (Golia)

Locatel

Macnil

Satdata

Sateliun (Fagor Electronica)

Tecmic

Trackysat

Vodafone Automotive

Wemob

Nordic countries

ECIT Autogear

EcoMobility

GpsGate

GSFleet

GSMvalve

Infobric Fleet

Locus Solutions

Total Car

Tramigo

Triona

Vialumina

Zeekit

UK and Ireland

3Dtracking

Axscend (SAF-Holland)

BigChange

CMS SupaTrak

Crystal Ball

GreenRoad

Lightfoot

Matrix iQ

Microlise

Quartix

Radius Telematics

RAM Tracking

Satmo

Trakm8

Transpoco

