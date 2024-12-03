RFID Tag Market Analysis 2024 with Forecasts to 2029, Featuring Zebra Technologies, Impinj, Invengo Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Alien Technology, GAO RFID, SML Group and SmartPlus Technology

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Tag Global Market Insights 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, transforming how industries manage inventory, assets, and supply chains. RFID technology leverages electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects, integrating seamlessly into various processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.



The global RFID tag market was valued at approximately USD 9.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.32 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand across various sectors for efficient inventory management and supply chain optimization.



Share & Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type



The RFID tag market is segmented into active RFID tags, passive RFID tags, and semi-passive RFID tags. Among these, passive RFID tags dominate the market due to their lower cost and ease of integration. In 2023, passive RFID tags accounted for about 68% of the total market share.



By Key Players



Major players in the RFID tag market include:

Zebra Technologies

Impinj

Invengo Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Alien Technology

GAO RFID

SML Group

SmartPlus Technology Co.

By Process



The market can also be segmented based on the process, which includes manufacturing, logistics, inventory management, and asset tracking. The logistics segment holds the largest share owing to the increasing adoption of RFID technology for tracking shipments and ensuring timely deliveries.



By Application



Applications of RFID tags span various industries including:

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Food and Beverage

Retail emerged as one of the most significant applications, driven by the desire for improved inventory accuracy and customer experience.

By End-Use



The end-use classification encapsulates various sectors, with retail and healthcare leading in adoption. In 2023, the retail sector contributed approximately 35% to the RFID tag market due to advancements in inventory management technologies.



By Region



The RFID tag market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds the largest market share due to its technology-driven landscape. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising industrialization and substantial investments in automation.



Market News on Policies and Companies



Policies regulating the use of RFID technology vary globally, focusing primarily on data privacy and security. In the EU, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has influenced how companies deploy RFID technologies, leading to innovations in data protection strategies and transparency in tag usage.

Furthermore, notable company developments include Zebra Technologies' acquisition of Xplore Technologies to enhance their RFID and rugged mobile solutions portfolio and Impinj's announced partnerships with strategic logistics firms to integrate RFID in asset tracking applications. Such moves signal a growing commitment toward improving efficiencies through RFID solutions.



Segment Forecasts 2024 - 2029

By Product Type Forecast By 2029, passive RFID tags are expected to witness steady growth, crossing the USD 10 billion mark, and constituting nearly 70% of the market. The demand for semi-passive and active RFID tags will increase, especially in high-value tracking applications such as medical devices and automotive components.

By Application Forecast The retail sector is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2029, driven by increasing e-commerce sales and customer expectations for better service. The healthcare sector is also predicted to expand significantly due to a rising focus on patient safety and operational efficiency.

By Region Forecast Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for RFID tags during the forecast period, with a CAGR of approximately 11%. Countries like China, India, and Japan are rapidly adopting RFID technology across multiple industries, promoting the market growth within the region.



The RFID tag market is poised for considerable growth as industries increasingly recognize the value of RFID technologies in enhancing operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. With advancements in technology and a focus on innovative applications, the market offers substantial opportunities for key players and newcomers alike. Stakeholders should closely monitor trends and shifts in market dynamics to leverage these opportunities effectively.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 RFID Tag Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of RFID Tag by Region

8.2 Import of RFID Tag by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast RFID Tag Market in North America (2019-2029)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast RFID Tag Market in South America (2019-2029)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast RFID Tag Market in Asia & Pacific (2019-2029)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast RFID Tag Market in Europe (2019-2029)



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast RFID Tag Market in MEA (2019-2029)



Chapter 14 Summary For Global RFID Tag Market (2019-2024)

14.1 RFID Tag Market Size

14.2 RFID Tag Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global RFID Tag Market Forecast (2024-2029)

15.1 RFID Tag Market Size Forecast

15.2 RFID Tag Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

3M

TI

NXP

JADAK

OMRON

Bizerba

Confidex

Alien Technology

Loftware

SAG

AWID

ATID

Tatwah Smartech

Hangzhou Century

ZTE Intelligent

Invengo

IBO Technology

Hongbo

