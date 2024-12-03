Flock Adhesives Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7%, Reaching US$ 4,696.4 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flock Adhesives Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,697.8 million in 2024 to US$ 4,696.4 million in 2034. Fact.MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Adhesives are more flexible, allowing excellent allowance for substrates having different expansion coefficients. Flock adhesives based on polyurethane are highly valued for its flexibility and toughness in use, either when a flexible application of the substrate is required or when thermal expansion coefficients of the substrates being bonded differ. This inherent flexibility allows an adhesive to absorb and distribute stress due to material movement or vibration, and it would not readily be subject to failure by bond breakdown.

Polyurethane flock adhesives bond the flocked fibers directly onto curvaceous or flexible surfaces such as dashboards and door panels in automotive interiors, promising strength even with temperature variations and repeated stress. The lifecycle of polyurethane adhesives ensures durable, long-lasting bonds resistant to peeling, cracking, and degradation through time, even in trying conditions. This balance of flexibility and durability allows the lifecycles of flocked products to be extended and their value proposition increased for high-wear applications, for example, in the automotive, aerospace, or industrial equipment field.

Flock Adhesives resist harsh conditions and maintain long-lasting bonds in challenging environments. Flock Adhesives have excellent chemical, moisture and extreme temperature resistance. This excellent performance makes them suitable for applications in adverse environments or places where exposure to a wide variety of substances is expected. For example, in automotive exteriors, polyurethane adhesives retain their integrity after being exposed to fuels, oils, and road salts.

Their moisture resistance is extremely helpful in outdoor applications or high-humidity environments, as they provide protection against the degradation of the bond resulting from water ingress. Additionally, due to the polyurethane adhesives' properties being retained in a wide temperature range, from extreme cold conditions to high temperatures, performances are consistent with various climatic and operating conditions. This extraordinary resistance to environmental conditions not only prolongs products with a flock finish but also opens them up for use within much more demanding industrial and consumer goods sectors where durability under challenging conditions is of vital importance.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global flock adhesives market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% , reaching US$ 4,696.4 million by the end of 2034.

, reaching by the end of 2034. South Asia & Pacific will expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034, capturing 12.8% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 326.3 million .

from 2024 to 2034, capturing of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of . East Asia will account for 20.1% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 486.2 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the Paper & Packaging application classification is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 413.4 million .

. With a 36.1% market share, the Acrylic resin type is estimated to be worth US$ 973.9 million in 2024.



"Global market for flock adhesives will consolidate with companies taking mergers and acquisition routes to expand their capabilities across technologies and geography”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Flock Adhesives Market:

Sika AG; CHT Group; NYATEX; SwissFlock AG; Arkema; H.B. Fuller Company; Dow; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Stahl Holdings B.V; Avient Corporation; Kissel + Wolf GmbH; NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP; Other Prominent Players

Flock Adhesives Industry News:

In an effort to see significant drops in carbon emissions from adhesive product lines, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced in March 2024 a strategic alliance with one of the most well-known sustainability organisations in the world to showcase its line of greener products.

Stahl Holdings B.V. debuted its first range of water-based flock adhesives in February 2024. These adhesives were designed to meet the growing need for environmentally friendly solutions in the textile sector by maintaining good performance while lowering solvent emissions.

Avient Corporation strengthened its dedication to sustainable business practices and supported circular economy initiatives in April 2024 by adding a new flock adhesive formulation that is 100% recyclable to its range.



Market Development:

These important companies used a variety of primary strategies, such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and deals, to strengthen their positions in the electronic chemicals and materials market. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance-

In April 2024, Sika AG stepped up on the fronts of sustainability and innovation through its SPM framework launched, with a complete integration of ESG at the product development level to strengthen transparency and performance in sustainability reviews.

In March 2024, CHT Group reported that it would establish a new production plant in China. The facility would upgrade its specialty chemicals and flock adhesives manufacturing capabilities, to keep up with the increasing demand for the products in the Asian region.

In February 2024, Nyatex launched a new range of Eco-friendly Flock adhesives, which focuses on using sustainable materials to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining high performance- another step towards sustainability, following the overall growing trend.

Swissflock AG broadened its product portfolio by introducing enhanced flocking technology with better adhesion properties and surface finish, thus better positioning them competitively in the textile and automotive markets.

In March 2024, Arkema launched a new range of bio-based flock adhesives to reduce the carbon footprint towards environmental friendly production in the global market for several applications

In April 2024, H.B. Fuller Company successfully acquires a regional manufacturer of adhesives with expanded offerings of its products across North America, particularly automobiles.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flock adhesives market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on resin type (acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, others), application (automotive, textiles, paper & packaging, others) and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Flock Adhesives Market:

By Resin Type : Acrylic Polyurethane Epoxy Others

By Application : Automotive Textiles Paper & Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe East Asia South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa



