To Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 December 2024
Financial calendar 2025 for the companies of the Nykredit Group
5 February
Publication of Annual Reports 2024 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
20 March
Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
20 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
20 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.
8 May
Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
13 August
Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
6 November
Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
Contact
Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39
Attachment