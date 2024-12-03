To Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 December 2024

Financial calendar 2025 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



5 February

Publication of Annual Reports 2024 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

20 March

Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

20 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

20 March

Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

8 May

Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

13 August

Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

6 November

Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2025 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.





Contact

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39

Attachment