Surface Scanners Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9,339.1 Million with 9.5% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Surface Scanners Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,768.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The global surface scanners market is poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the rising need for precision measurement instruments and automation in various industries. Surface scanners including 2D, 3D, Optical and Laser scanners are becoming essential in sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The devices allow complex surface profiles to be captured and analysed with high resolution, imaging data and accuracy that is crucial for quality control, designing of new products, reverse engineering and identification of flaws.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global surface scanners market is projected to grow at 9.5% CAGR and reach US$ 3,768.4 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,132.9 million growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 to 2023

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Shining 3D, and FARO Technologies, Inc.

Optical surface scanners under type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,201.6 million between 2024 and 2034

North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2,681.9 million collectively

“As industries strive for higher productivity and reduced defects, surface scanners offer the accurate measurements and quality assurance needed to maintain competitive standards.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Surface Scanners Market:

Key industry participants like 3D Systems Corporation; Creaform, Inc.; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Hexagon AB; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Kreon Technologies; Leica Geosystems AG; Maptek Pty Ltd; Nikon Metrology NV; Shining 3D; Topcon Corporation; Trimble Inc., etc. are driving the surface scanners industry.

Market Development:

The surface scanners are enriched with advanced technologies which include confocal microscopy, white light interferometry, coherence scanning interferometry, focus variation and laser scanning. These advancements have enlarged the use of surface scanners from almost all industrial goods sectors to even the health sectors. With the introduction of surface scanners, the industries have been able to improve their processes, reduce waste, increase productivity, through the use of accurate measurements as well as correct verification of quality levels achieved.

The increasing need for surface scanners has also been influenced by globally accepted changes regarding Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Typical industries are moving toward automation of production processes and therefore scanning systems are needed which will give reliable and accurate results. Most governments, especially in developed economies, are advocating for the introduction of automation and digital technology in manufacturing processes. Surface scanners stand a chance to prosper in such encouraging conditions.

Surface Scanners Industry News:

The EINSTAR VEGA, a wireless 3D scanner made for expert digital modeling and photo capture, was unveiled by Shining 3D in September 2024. Designers, engineers, and artists who value flexibility and usability over metrology-level accuracy are the intended audience for this scanner. The VEGA has two scanning modes: HD Mode for in-depth scanning of small objects and Fast Mode for large objects using infrared VCSEL technology. Additionally, it has internal data archiving and built-in computing, which improve portability and user-friendliness by enabling users to scan and access data without a computer connection.



FARO Technologies' most recent Focus3D HDR laser scanners, which have high dynamic range imaging capabilities, were introduced in October 2024. These scanners are ideal for Building Information Modeling (BIM) and even security applications because they are designed to generate sharp images in a wide range of lighting conditions. Sharp and detailed data collection is ensured by the new models' impressive 4 billion-to-1 brightness range and up to 170 megapixel scan resolution.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surface scanners market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (3D surface scanners, 2D surface scanners, optical surface scanners, laser surface scanners), technology (confocal microscopy, white light interferometry, coherence scanning interferometry (CSI), focus variation, laser scanning), end use industry (manufacturing, construction and architecture, medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Surface Scanners Industry Research:

By Type : 3D Surface Scanners 2D Surface Scanners Optical Surface Scanners Laser Surface Scanners

By Technology : Confocal Microscopy White Light Interferometry Coherence Scanning Interferometry (CSI) Focus Variation Laser Scanning

By End Use Industry : Manufacturing Construction and Architecture Medical and Healthcare Automotive Aerospace and Defense Semiconductor and Electronics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe East Asia South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa





