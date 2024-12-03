U.S. Energy Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 4, 2024

HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, announced today that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 4, 2024.

U.S. Energy invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s President and CEO, Ryan Smith. Ryan will deliver a company overview and may subsequently open the floor to questions. Please submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

U.S. Energy will be presenting at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time for 30 minutes.

Please register at the following link to attend the conference and receive any updates released in follow up to the U.S. Energy presentation: Presentation Registration Link

