Cartier drills 173.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 11.7 g/t Au over 4.0 m to expand multiple high-grade gold zones at East Cadillac

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cartier Resources Inc. ("Cartier" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) reports multiple high-grade gold results from the 28,000-m drilling program (162 drill holes) at its 100% - owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.

These results follow-up on the significant VG10 intercepts previously announced on August 27, 2024, where drilling returned 142.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 137.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m (FIGURE 1).

Highlights:

VG10 Zone

Successful definition and expansion of a high-grade gold ore shoot that is approximately 50 m wide by 175 m along plunge ( FIGURE 2 ) and remains open at depth :

173.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 40 clusters of visible gold ;

12.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 2 clusters of visible gold ; 9.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 5 clusters of visible gold .

VG9 Zone

Discovery near surface of a new high-grade gold intersection (250 m to the west of VG10; FIGURE 2 ):

11.7 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 46.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 10 clusters of visible gold ;

7.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m with 2 clusters of visible gold .

VG10 South Zone

Confirmation of exploration potential on a new high-grade gold structure (50 m to the south of VG10):

20.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m ;

5.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m .

The new 5 high-grade gold zones discovered over 8 km, the 12-km Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault zones remaining largely untested, the current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the PEA and the strong gold price environment offer investors an attractive investment opportunity. Furthermore, planning of a 100,000 m drill program is currently underway to pursue exploration of the strong potential identified on the East Cadillac asset.

Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO commented, “These results are significant in that they clearly demonstrate the repetition of the high-grade gold zones to be found across the East Cadillac property,” adding, “specifically, our follow-up on the VG9 and VG10 Zones area indicate we can expect to further expand the known high-grade gold mineralization both laterally and at depth.”

Table 1: Details of the new high-grade gold results

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Zone CH24-244 333526/5319948/358 178/-62 212.0 212.5 173.6* 0.5 VG10

CH24-233 333599/5319801/351

220/-64 85.2 85.7 12.8* 0.5 CH24-237 189/-45 64.3 64.8 9.7* 0.5 CH24-235 257/-71 110.5 111.0 7.9* 0.5 CH24-247 333526/5319948/358

163/-60 225.0 225.5 7.7* 0.5 CH24-242 179/-55 207.8 208.6 7.1 0.8 CH24-232 333523/5319838/351 154/-64 110.3 110.8 7.1* 0.5 CH24-246 333526/5319948/358 164/-54 210.5 211.1 6.9* 0.6 CH24-241 333526/5319948/358 170/-51 202.9 203.5 5.5* 0.6 CH24-251 333307/5319890/351

212/-55

44.0 48.0 11.7* 4.0 VG9

Including 46.4 46.9 46.0 0.5 CH24-252 333307/5319890/351 164/-54 52.4 53.0 7.5* 0.6 CH24-248 333399/5319847/351 260/-45 39.0 41.0 4.0 2.0 CH24-240 333599/5319801/351

165/-45 159.0 160.0 20.7 1.0 VG10 SOUTH

CH24-238 184/-55 108.0 109.0 5.7 1.0

* Presence of visible gold

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 50 to 90% of the reported lengths.



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 - 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FIGURE 2





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f278924-a3fe-481a-ba33-a34cbe8450a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52f78ed4-099b-43c5-b803-0dd6686b7c09