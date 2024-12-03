Subtext Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List in Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, journalists, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, has been selected for inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the media category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

This news follows a year of significant growth and strategic partnerships for Subtext. The company has seen a 231% increase in subscriber growth and now works with major media organizations including Hearst, The Washington Post, Newsweek, and Conde Nast, showcasing its expanding influence in the digital engagement landscape.

“In today's landscape, media companies face challenges in adapting revenue and engagement strategies for long-term viability. While many have turned to social platforms, these have proven to be noisy and economically unsustainable. At the same time AI is rapidly eroding the connections media companies maintained through search and email which places increased importance on owning the relationship with your audience" said Subtext CEO and Cofounder, Mike Donoghue. "Subtext solves these issues by directly connecting subscribers with the personalities they love via SMS, creating a more intimate form of communication without big tech intermediaries. This allows media companies to forge a more human connection with their audience and one that has a meaningful impact on their businesses and communities. We are extremely thankful to have been recognized by Inc. through these awards and look forward to continuing to shape the landscape of our industry in the future.”

Inc.’s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – like technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers can communicate one-on-one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, The Washington Post, Penguin Random House, USA Today Network, and IRONMAN. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .