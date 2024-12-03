MemeWave 2025 - The First Online Conference Exploring the Future of Memecoins and Crypto Culture

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeWave 2025, the first-ever online conference dedicated to Memecoins, will kick off on December 9, 2024. Hosted by Bitget Wallet, this month-long event will bring together top projects, influencers, and industry leaders to explore the growth of Memecoins in 2024, their cultural impact, and what's next for them in 2025 and beyond. Through a series of online panels, the conference will dive into key topics such as market trends, Memecoin culture, and their evolving role in the broader crypto ecosystem.

The event will feature discussions with industry leaders such as Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, Ray Chan, Founder of Memeland, and Alena Shmalko, Ecosystem Lead at TON Foundation, and more to be announced. The bilingual event will be live-streamed across Bitget Wallet's social channels, including X and YouTube, reaching a global audience of over 5 million followers.

MemeWave 2025 is a celebration of Memecoins and a discussion on their future. The conference will reflect on the evolution of Memecoins from humor to mainstream adoption, as they engage mass audiences through social media. Expert panels will explore their lasting cultural impact and how they're shaping the future of crypto. The agenda will cover:

Market & Cultural Impact: Exploring the growth of Memecoins, their mainstream success, and how they're shaping both crypto and global internet culture.

Industry Value & Innovation: Evaluating Memecoins' role in driving innovation, reshaping finance, and their growing influence across sectors.

The Future & Beyond Web3: Discussing whether Memecoins are here to stay, their future impact, and how they've expanded beyond Web3 to reach mass-market audiences.

Additionally, as a part of the event, the #NextBigMeme Challenge will spotlight promising Memecoin projects, giving them the chance to compete for rewards and exposure. Projects will be tasked with key challenges in trading volume, wallet addresses, and social media engagement, offering them invaluable visibility within the community.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, shared: "The Memecoin ecosystem has experienced explosive growth in 2024, with Memecoins breaking beyond Web3 and becoming a cultural and social media phenomenon. Moving into 2025, we see the potential of Memecoins in continuously driving cultural innovation and pushing the boundaries of crypto. At Bitget Wallet, we're proud to support this evolution, empowering projects that bring creativity and lasting value to Web3. MemeWave 2025 is not just a celebration of Memecoins — it's an important conversation about their future and how they will shape the next wave of digital culture."

For more information, users can visit https://web3.bitget.com/MemeWave2025/ and Bitget Wallet's X https://twitter.com/BitgetWallet

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

