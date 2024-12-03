Acme, Founder of ACET, Calling on Thailand's Embrace of Digital Assets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ACET celebrated reaching 150,000 holders worldwide in London. During this event, ACET founder Worawat 'Acme' Narknawdee, financial innovator, investor, and entrepreneur is calling on the Thai government to embrace Bitcoin as part of its international reserve fund.

The Possibility of Bitcoin as Thailand's Reserve Fund

Bitcoin is no longer just a digital currency, but a force poised to transform the global economy. Acme believes that with Bitcoin's market value surging to unprecedented heights, Acme argues that now is the time for Thailand to position itself as a leader in the digital age.





Acme envisions Bitcoin as an indispensable asset that can help Thailand diversify its financial reserves, improve economic stability, and lead the way in blockchain innovation. While the volatility and regulatory concerns surrounding Bitcoin are valid, Acme believes these obstacles are surmountable with proper education, infrastructure, and regulatory reform. "Thailand stands at a crossroads," Acme explained. "The future of money is digital, and Bitcoin is the key to unlocking the potential of a fully digital economy. By taking bold steps today, Thailand can lead the region and set the stage for long-term prosperity in the global digital economy."

"Bitcoin is more than a currency," said Acme. "It is a revolutionary technology that can drive the future of finance, and Thailand has the potential to lead this charge." His proposal is to integrate Bitcoin into Thailand's reserves to enhance economic diversification, improve resilience against global volatility, and ultimately fuel the country's digital economy. This strategic move could place Thailand at the forefront of blockchain technology and digital currency adoption in Southeast Asia.

The Bold Path Forward

As the world increasingly moves toward a digital-first economy, Thailand's decision to integrate Bitcoin into its reserves could serve as a catalyst for long-term growth and innovation, attracting global investment and positioning the nation as a true leader in the digital era.

About Acme, Founder of ACET

Since 2012, Acme has not only been an avid investor but also one of the largest Bitcoin holders in Thailand. Sources from the crypto community estimated he was holding at least 11,000 BTC. His commitment to the cryptocurrency ecosystem has shaped him into a thought leader in the space. In 2021, Acme solidified his place in the global fintech arena by launching ACT (ACET), a cryptocurrency coin that now boasts over 150,000 holders worldwide, with a total market value of more than $300 million USD.

Acme's influence extends beyond business. Known for his philanthropy, he has held two record-breaking Bitcoin giveaways, in 2017 and 2021, where he gifted a combined total of 16 Bitcoins (worth over 1.5 million USD at today's prices) to fans, promoting cryptocurrency education and awareness.

