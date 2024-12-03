Surgical Hemostat, Tissue Sealant, and Adhesion Barrier Market to Reach $13.46 Billion by 2034, Growing at 8.9% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market is set to reach US$ 5.72 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at 8.9% CAGR through 2034. Utilization of internal tissue sealants, adhesion barriers, and surgical hemostats is increasing worldwide due to several factors, including robust healthcare systems and favorable reimbursement policies for surgical procedures. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is also driving increased demand for tissue sealants and hemostats.

Surgical hemostats, internal tissue sealants, and adhesion barriers are used to prevent internal scarring and manage excessive bleeding post-surgery or even during dental procedures. Sales of internal tissue sealants and surgical hemostats are also rising due to an uptick in sports injuries and spinal problems. The susceptibility of the aging population to chronic illnesses is leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures among this demographic, thus generating the need for hemostats, internal tissue sealants, and adhesion barriers.

Manufacturers are actively engaging in this industry to capture a significant share of the global internal sealant market, fostering increased competition and market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The market is forecasted to touch US$ 13.46 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Sales of hemostats, internal tissue sealants, & adhesion barriers in the United States are set to reach US$ 2.4 billion in 2024.

in 2024. China occupies 50% share of the East Asia market in 2024.

share of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in Japan is poised to reach US$ 200.7 million in 2024.

in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2034.

“Surge in heart transplants and other cardiology procedures worldwide are boosting the need for efficient tools to monitor and control bleeding. The shift toward minimally invasive procedures is also contributing to the growth of the surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Surgical Hemostat, Tissue Sealant, and Adhesion Barrier Market:

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) | Baxter International Inc. | Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation | Pfizer Inc. | Tissuemed Ltd. | Sanofi | B. Braun Melsungen AG | C.R. Bard Inc. | CryoLife Inc. | Cohera Medical Inc. | CSL Behring

Increasing Prevalence of Small Bowel Obstruction in North America:

North America is a major player in the surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market, accounting for more than half of the global market share. The market in this region is projected to expand at a significant pace through 2034. This is driven by the surgical procedures required to address the increasing prevalence of small bowel obstruction in the region.

Surgical Hemostat, Tissue Sealant, and Adhesion Barrier Industry News:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States, released preclinical data on December 5, 2022. SP-3164 is an experimental small molecule protein degrader or molecular glue that has the potential to exhibit enhanced anti-multiple myeloma activity. It inhibited the growth of cancer in a mouse model and caused lab-grown cancer cells to die. Therefore, it might be able to treat hematological cancers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the surgical hemostat, internal tissue sealant, and adhesion barrier market based on product type (hemostats, internal tissue sealants, adhesion barriers), application (surgical applicants, trauma cases), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

