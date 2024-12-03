Aircraft Seating Market Size to Reach Worth of USD 12.98 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the aircraft seating market growth will attain a value of USD 12.98 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The upsurge in the global aircraft seating industry has been contributed to a lot by air travel, fleet expansion, and the demand for new seating technologies. This industry is one of the most interesting sectors of work for airlines and aircraft manufacturers because aircraft seating alone can ensure passenger comfort and satisfaction. The market is thus very competitive as it fights to provide innovative, efficient, and effective seating solutions. The most significant reason for the aircraft seat market is stable growth of the aviation industry. Increasing middle-class population in developing countries, changing lifestyles, and growing disposable incomes increase the demand for air travel. There is a huge market for rich seating options that cater for the various classes and tastes largely because of an increase in the number of new aircraft that are bought by airlines and existing ones under retrofitting.

Aircraft Seating Market

Pages - 157

Tables - 65

Figures – 75

Aircraft Seating Market Overview:

Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.78 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 12.98 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Platform, Seat Material, Seat Type, Standard, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Key Market Opportunities Autonomous Aircraft Development Key Market Drivers Rising Focus on Passenger Experience

Aligning with Budget-Friendly Services, Economy Class Segment Dominated Aircraft Seating Market

With a growing demand from budget and low-cost airlines, the economy class segment currently dominates most of the aircraft seating market. Airlines are focusing on better experience for the passenger in this market since more tourists prefer cheaper options for travel. Recent innovation in technological designs, the economy seats in aircraft seating have become comfortable and light. These seats often have the component of nonmetal, which further enhances endurance and enables a reduction in overall aircraft weight that would help save fuel. Airlines are also investing in ergonomic innovations that turn out to be even more comfortable and supporting on longer trips. The purpose behind such a shift is to attract more travelers and thus expand the market share of the economy class category.

21G Seats Segment Anticipated to Rising Purchase of Contemporary Jet Aircraft

The acquisition of modern jet aircraft, both business as well as commercial, with opulent seating, remains one of the most significant growth drivers for the 21G seats market. The latest In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) devices installed in these seats enhance the travel experience of passengers across both long and short trip flying. Demand for 21G seats is increasing as airlines enforce severe safety attributes yet deliver greater comfort and comfort and comfort as they try to add value across the overall experience of flying. Technology is increasingly being introduced into seating solutions that include connectivity features and in-car-specific entertainment options-raising growth in this area of the fiercely competitive aviation industry.

Dominance of North America Due to Presence of Well-Established Manufacturers

North America led the market being a prime aviation center due to several airlines and a large fleet of commercial aircraft. The North American market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2023. This growth rate is expected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years during the forecast period. Significant growth in this market can be witnessed due to the large number of industry participants and aircraft manufacturers. Increased air travel, big airlines' presence, and growing importance of comfort and amenities aboard the aircraft on passengers are the factors driving demand for aircraft seats.

Aircraft Seating Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Focus on Passenger Experience

Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers

Growing Air Travel Demand

Restraints

Limited Space in Aircraft

Consumer Price Sensitivity

Long Lead Times

Key Players Operating in Aircraft Seating Market

The following are the Top Aircraft Seating Companies

Collins Aerospace

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Expliseat SAS

Geven S.p.a.

HAECO

Iacobucci HF Aerospace S.p.A.

JAMCO Corporation

Adient Aerospace

Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd

Key Questions Covered in the Global Aircraft Seating Market Report

What are the factors promoting market growth?

What key players are operating within the market?

Which is the dominant sub-segment of seat type?

What is the major market restraint?

What will be the market size by 2031?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/aircraft-seating-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (expansion of low-cost carriers, rising air travel demand), restraints (long lead time, consumer price sensitivity) opportunities (integration of health features, development of hybrid aircraft), and challenges (customer retention, supply chain variability) influencing the growth of the aircraft seating market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the aircraft seating market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the aircraft seating market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

