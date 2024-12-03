ZenaTech’s Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. Signs Partnership Agreement for Blue UAS and NDAA Compliant AI Drone Cameras for US Defense

TORONTO, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces that its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. subsidiary has signed a partnership agreement with Suntek Global, a Taiwan-based certified electronics manufacturer of vision systems, to collaborate on design and manufacturing of Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and National Defense Administration Act (NDAA) compliant cameras to be embedded into its ZenaDrone’s products for the US Defense branches and NATO.

The two companies will collaborate on camera design, features, testing and manufacturing, initially for a 25-megapixel camera to be used in the ZenaDrone IQ Series of indoor/outdoor drones. The first camera for the IQ Nano drone is expected to be ready to ship in a matter of weeks. This will be followed by collaboration on NDAA-compliant AI drone cameras to be incorporated into ZenaDrone 1000 drones designed for defense organizations for surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics and tactical missions.

“Our partnership with Suntek Global will help innovate the development of our NDAA-compliant AI drone cameras while also jump-starting the work of our new Taiwan manufacturing office. Suntek’s experience working with Blue UAS certified drone providers and having their own OEM products on this list, combined with their local market supplier knowledge, will be an asset to our team as we build our operations to manufacture and sell our drone solutions to US Defense, NATO, and commercial users,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

“Our team at Suntek Global thrives on collaborating with forward-thinking companies that are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology. We are thrilled to partner with ZenaTech in developing an advanced embedded vision solution for their innovative ZenaDrone IQ Series,” said Managing Partner, Jason Ray.

The Blue UAS program is a stringent government approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with the US Department of Defense (DoD); suppliers must meet strict NDAA cyber security and supply chain sourcing requirements.

The IQ Nano is a compact 10x10-inch drone currently being tested to autonomously scan barcodes and map storage spaces, greatly reducing time and labor associated with manual stock counts. The finished cameras are expected to be shipped from Taiwan to ZenaDrone’s current production facility in UAE, to be embedded into the IQ Nano drone solutions.

ZenaTech recently confirmed that all of ZenaDrone’s electrical components and supply chain will comply with NDAA standards. ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Airforce and US Naval Research using its drones for carrying critical cargo -- such as blood -- in the field. Zenadrone plans to open a manufacturing facility to produce US DoD drones in Phoenix, Arizona where it currently has an office.

ZenaTech recently announced the opening of its first Asian office, Spider Vision Sensors, to manufacture drone sensors and components such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, and multi-spectral sensors, cameras, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) to integrate with ZenaDrone multifunction drones. Taiwan was selected due to its size and skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through seven offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business and government drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and for critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors.

About Suntek Global:

Suntek Global, founded in 2001, is an ISO9001 certified electronic manufacturer of tailored thermal and visible imaging vision solutions. They understand that most innovative embedded vision solutions do not demand large-scale manufacturing. Therefore, Suntek Global’s combination of precision engineering processes with cost-effective manufacturing practices, enables the delivery of high-quality, specialized electronic devices without the traditional constraints of scale. This agile approach to high-mix/low-volume (HMLV) manufacturing allows Suntek Global to effectively cater to the precise needs of clients across industries such as drones, robotics, security, and aerospace. Suntek Global has cost-effectively produced more 100+ highly customized, NDAA compliant thermal and visible imaging embedded vision systems for clients around the globe ( www.suntekglobal.com ).

