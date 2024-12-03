Medical Waste Management Industry Report 2024 - Surge in Medical Waste Generation and Growing Awareness of Eco-friendly Medical Waste Management Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Waste Management - Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for Medical Waste Management has been exhibiting impressive growth on a global basis, the major reasons for which include expansion in healthcare services across the globe, surge in medical waste generation, increasing awareness on eco-friendly medical waste management, growing governmental initiatives for medical waste disposal to combat the issue sustainably and advancement in technology for maintaining safety at the source itself.
Medical Waste Management Regional Market Analysis
North America is anticipated to be the largest global market for Medical Waste Management, owing to tremendous surge in volume of medical waste in the region, prevalence of chronic diseases, existence of key stakeholders and increase in awareness of ill-effects of medical waste on environment at large. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fasted growing region in managing medical waste, major reasons for which include an increasing geriatric population, growing demand for healthcare services & products and infrastructural development.
Apart from these, the reasons cited above in the case of North America are also evident in Asia-Pacific, propelling further demand growth for Medical Waste Management.
Medical Waste Management Analysis by Waste Generator
In terms of medical waste generation, hospitals are obviously the major contributors, because of the sheer volume of out- and in-patients. The number of medical procedures carried out in hospitals has been growing exponentially, resulting in generation of huge amounts of waste. Because of this, the demand for Medical Waste Management from Hospitals accounts for the largest share.
Diagnostic Laboratories stand second in terms of generating medical waste, given the number of tests these facilities conduct on a daily basis. The demand for Medical Waste Management from both these categories of waste generators is likely to be fast growing, as there have been several global sensitization programs and conferences promoting the use of novel technologies and practices for Medical Waste Management.
Medical Waste Management Analysis by Type of Waste Generated
The global market for Medical Waste Management is segmented into Hazardous and Non-Hazardous categories based on the type of waste generated from the source. Non-Hazardous Waste corners the larger market share globally due to multifold increase in number of healthcare facilities & products, advanced healthcare infrastructure & facilities, growing economies and revised regulatory guidelines by the governments on effective management of medical waste.
As far as growth is concerned, though, the market for managing Hazardous medical waste would post a faster rate, since this category comprises infectious, pathological, sharps and reactive waste that are highly detrimental to living beings. This category of medical waste products requires diligent treatment and disposal for ensuring that it does not get back into the regular ecosystem and despoil it.
Medical Waste Management Analysis by Service Type
Collection, Transportation & Storage services are expected to dominate the global market for Medical Waste Management. Increased awareness on ill-effects of medical waste on humans, animals & environment by the general public and governments, in addition to reducing healthcare costs by improving services for effectively collecting, transporting & storing such waste prior to disposal are generating demand for this service segment of Medical Waste Management. Treatment & Disposal, though, is likely to be the fastest growing service in the global Medical Waste Management market. This is further categorized into Autoclaving, Biological, Chemical, Incineration & Irradiation, among which incineration is the largest.
This entails burning waste in a furnace at high temperatures, which generates a small quantity of ash that is usually placed in a landfill. Because of being viewed as a polluting process, the use of incineration is limited and not recommended, due to which the segment is likely to exhibit the slowest growth within Treatment & Disposal services. Autoclaving involves the use of pressurized steam to sterilize medical waste and is highly popular because of being economical, easy and environmentally friendly. The demand for this service to treat and dispose medical waste will likely post the fastest growth over the analysis period.
Medical Waste Management Market Report Scope
This global report on Medical Waste Management analyzes the market based on waste generator, type of waste generated, service type and treatment site. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Medical Waste Management Market by Waste Generator
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Physician Offices
Medical Waste Management Market by Type of Waste Generated
- Hazardous Waste
- Infectious & Pathological Waste
- Pharmaceutical Waste
- Sharp Waste
- Other Hazardous Waste Types
- Non-Hazardous Waste
Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type
- Collection, Transportation & Storage
- Treatment & Disposal
- Autoclaving
- Biological
- Chemical
- Incineration
- Irradiation
- Recycling
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|408
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Medical Waste Management Defined
- Medical Waste Generators
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Physician Offices
- Medical Waste Types
- Hazardous Waste
- Infectious & Pathological Waste
- Pharmaceutical Waste
- Sharp Waste
- Other Hazardous Waste Types
- Non-Hazardous Waste
- Medical Waste Management Service Types
- Collection, Transportation & Storage
- Treatment & Disposal
- Autoclaving
- Biological
- Chemical
- Incineration
- Irradiation
- Recycling
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Market Players
- ACE Waste
- AZZ Green Waste Management
- Al Dharfa Waste Collection
- Alba Services
- Allied USA
- All Medical Waste Australia
- ARTECH Reduction Technologies
- Averda Waste Management
- Axil Integrated Service
- BVG India Ltd
- BWS, Inc.
- Bertin Medical Waste
- Biffa Waste Services
- Biomedical Waste Solutions
- BioSter
- Biotic Waste
- Bondtech
- Bradford White
- Casella Waste Systems
- Clean Harbours
- Cleanaway Waste Management
- ClinX Medical Waste Management
- Compass Medical Waste Services
- Condor Medical Waste Treatment Co
- Converge Medical Solutions
- Covanta Holding Corporation
- Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services
- Daniels Health
- Daniels Sharpsmart
- DILO Armaturen und Anlagen
- DULSCO
- E-Coli Waste Management
- Ecomed Services
- Eco Medical
- EKOMED
- Environmental Waste International
- EPCO
- GIC Medical Disposal
- GRP & Associates, Inc.
- Gamma Waste Systems
- Globalex Enviro LLC
- GreenTech Environ Management
- Green Mountains Environment and Transport Services
- Groupe Atlantic
- Hanjer Biotech Energies
- Hawaii Bio-Waste Systems
- Hazardous Waste Experts
- Heritage Environmental Services
- Initial Medical
- Kudoti
- Lamor Corp
- Linder-Recyclingtech
- Mazaya Waste Management
- Med-X Waste Solutions
- Medasend Biomedical,
- Medicare
- MediSort
- MedPro Disposal
- MedWaste Industries
- MedWaste Management
- Myron L Company
- PHS Group
- Passco Environmental Solutions
- Picvisa Machine Vision Systems
- Pilot Performance Resources Management
- Presona
- Pro-Disposal Medical Waste Services
- Propex Operating Co
- Remondis
- Republic Services
- Restore Health Medicare
- SMS Envocare
- SSO Medical Waste Management
- Safeguard Waste Solutions
- San-I-Pak Pacific, Inc.
- Sanpro Medical Waste Disposal
- Sharps Compliance
- Stericycle
- STI BioSAFE
- Suez Environment
- SSO Medical Waste Management
- Safeguard Waste Solutions
- Tana Oy
- Tatva Global Environment Ltd
- The Mark-Costello Co
- The SafeGroup
- Trilogy MedWaste
- Triumvirate Environmental
- US Ecology, Inc.
- United Medical Waste Management
- Veolia Environment
- Waste Management
- Wastex
- WM Intellectual Property Holdings
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
- Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview by Waste Generator
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Physician Offices
- Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview by Type of Waste Generated
- Hazardous Waste
- Infectious & Pathological Waste
- Pharmaceutical Waste
- Sharp Waste
- Other Hazardous Waste Types
- Non-Hazardous Waste
- Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview by Service Type
- Collection, Transportation & Storage
- Treatment & Disposal
- Autoclaving
- Biological
- Chemical
- Incineration
- Irradiation
- Recycling
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview by Geographic Region
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akqj8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment