Blackwell 3D Construction Appoints Vineet Jawa as Advisor for New Consulting Division

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vineet Jawa as an advisor for its recently announced consulting division. This appointment comes as Blackwell 3D continues to expand operations as part of its overall business strategy, including the establishment of its Dubai consulting subsidiary, which is currently in process and expected to be incorporated and operational within the next 10 business days.

With over a decade of experience in financial consulting and a strong track record of success, Mr. Jawa will play a critical role in ensuring all projects adhere to proper financial guidelines and standards. His expertise will also help Blackwell 3D’s clients maximize their construction objectives, ensuring optimal outcomes for each project.

“Vineet’s leadership and financial acumen will be instrumental in the growth of our consulting division,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “His meticulous approach to financial management will ensure that every project we undertake is executed efficiently and effectively, delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Mr. Jawa is a seasoned Finance Director and Chartered Accountant with extensive experience managing multi-million-dollar operations. His background in hospitality finance includes working as an internal auditor for global brands such as HYATT, MARRIOTT, IHG, and ACCOR. His key competencies include:

Profit & Loss Analysis: Accurate forecasting and actionable financial planning.

Budget Optimization: Advanced data analysis to inform strategic budget recommendations.

Regulatory Compliance: Proficiency in U.A.E. VAT, GST India, and corporate tax regulations.

Advanced Reporting: Expertise in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

With strong technical skills in systems like SUN, Opera, Micros Fidelio, and Oracle-based platforms, Mr. Jawa is well-versed in financial modeling, fraud prevention, and investor relations. His role will be pivotal in aligning Blackwell 3D’s operations with global financial standards while enhancing client satisfaction through innovative financial solutions.

Blackwell 3D’s Dubai consulting subsidiary’s goal, once fully established, is to serve as a hub for delivering cutting-edge consulting services in the construction and 3D printing sectors. Mr. Jawa’s guidance will ensure the subsidiary operates with the highest level of financial integrity and efficiency from day one.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

