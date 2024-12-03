Global Advancements in Digital Identity Set the Stage for a Transformative Future

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Digital Identity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital identity is a collection of online information about a person, an organization, or a machine, which, when grouped, can provide a digital representation of that entity. The initial app of vaccination certificates on smartphones to enable foreign travel has been superseded by digital identity for age verification, social and financial credit ratings, certification for the right to work and rent, criminal records checks, and digital wallets.
Key Highlights
- China is a clear leader in digital identity. It has the world's most advanced social credit and surveillance systems and is planning a digital ID card to enable citizens to access services online. Elsewhere, the Nordic countries are well aware of the benefits of digital identities, as is India, with its Aadhaar ID system. The EU wants to give every citizen digital identity credentials accessible from digital wallets by 2026. Australia, New Zealand, and the UK are adopting legislation, and the US is playing catch-up.
- Financial services regulators' adoption of anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) identity checks catalyzed digital identity adoption. Now, politicians are taking an interest. Former UK prime minister Tony Blair's think-tank has become a strong advocate. Big Tech remains interested in digital wallets and machine identities. AI will certainly impact future development.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the digital identity theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, classified into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
- The industry analysis section includes a timeline setting out the key milestones in the development of the digital identity theme, along with digital identity use cases across industries.
- The detailed value chain breaks down digital identity into four segments: digital ID creation, digital ID platforms, digital ID security, and digital ID services.
Reasons to Buy
- Digital identity is one of the world's most significant technology trends.
- Its embrace by governments, financial services organizations, and Big Tech means a revolution in how individuals interact with public and private organizations is underway.
- This report identifies companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the growth in digital identities over the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
Company Coverage:
- 1Password
- Accenture
- Alert Logic
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- AnyVision
- Amdocs
- Aon
- Apple
- Arcon
- Arctic Wolf
- Atos
- BAE Systems
- BankID
- BCG
- BeyondTrust
- BioEnable
- Bitdefender
- Broadcom
- ByteDance
- Capgemini
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Cisco
- Civic
- Clear Secure
- Clearview
- CMITech
- Code42
- Cognitec
- Cognizant
- CrowdStrike
- CyberArk
- Cyberior
- Cynet
- Delinea
- Deloitte
- Deutsche Telekom
- Digidentity
- DNB
- Dock
- DSGV
- Duo Security
- DXC Technology
- ekey
- Entrust
- Epiq
- Equifax
- Experian
- EY
- Eyelock
- Foxpass
- Fujitsu
- G + D
- GBG
- Gen Digital
- GoTo
- HCLTech
- Herjavec Group
- HID Global
- Hikvision
- Hitachi
- IBM
- ID.me
- Idemia
- IdentityIQ
- iFlytek
- InfoCert
- Infosys
- Innovatrics
- Intesi Group
- Intruder
- iProov
- Iris ID
- Ivanti
- Jumio
- Kairos
- Kakao
- Kantara
- Keeper
- KPMG
- Kroll
- KT
- Lockheed Martin
- LogMeOnce
- Lumen Technologies
- ManageEngine
- Marsh
- Mastercard
- Megvii
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Mitek (HooYu)
- NCC
- NordPass
- NTT Data
- Nuggets
- NXT-ID
- OIX
- Okta
- One Identity
- OneLogin
- OneSpan
- Orange
- Palo Alto Networks
- PayPal
- Ping Identity
- Post Office
- PwC
- Qualys
- Rapid7
- Raytheon BBN
- Relx (LexisNexis Risk Solutions)
- RSA
- RTX
- SAIC
- SailPoint Technologies
- Saviynt
- SecureAuth
- SecureOne
- Secureworks
- SenseTime
- Signicat
- Singtel (Trustwave)
- Skybox Security
- Snap
- Socure
- Sophos
- Tanium
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Tech Mahindra
- Tech5
- Telefonica
- Telstra
- Tenable
- Tencent
- Thales
- Threatmetrix
- TISA
- TransUnion
- Trinsic
- TrueFace.AI
- Verizon
- Visa
- Wipro
- X
- Xage
- Yoti
- Yubico
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuixz3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.