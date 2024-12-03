Hepsiburada Recognized with Five Awards at International Customer Experience Awards

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, has been recognized with five awards at the International Customer Experience Awards, hosted by the UK-based Customer Experience Magazine. Customer Experience Magazine is a globally recognized platform showcasing industry news, insights, and success stories related to customer experience.

The awards recognize organizations that deliver outstanding customer service, leveraging insights, technology and innovative approaches. The full list of Hepsiburada's awards includes:

Gold Winner : Customers at the Heart of Everything

: Customers at the Heart of Everything Silver Winner : Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback

: Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback Bronze Winner : Best Measurement in CX

: Best Measurement in CX Bronze Winner : Best Use of Technology

: Best Use of Technology Bronze Winner: CX Team of the Year



The Gold Winner project, "Transforming Customer Experience: A Comprehensive Journey from Before-Sales to After-Sales," exemplifies Hepsiburada’s customer-centric approach. This initiative introduced significant enhancements, including AI-driven features, diversified payment options, and streamlined delivery processes, resulting in tangible improvements across the customer journey.

Esra Beyzadeoğlu, Chief Customer Experience and People Officer at Hepsiburada, expressed her pride in the recognition, stating:

"At Hepsiburada, our customers are at the core of everything we do. These awards are a testament to our dedication to providing seamless, personalized, and technology-driven experiences. I am proud of all the teams—across technology, customer service, category management, and operations—whose collective efforts, under the leadership of our CX team, have been instrumental in earning this recognition. Winning these awards further underscores our position as a customer-centric leader in e-commerce. With this achievement, Hepsiburada reaffirms its commitment to redefining e-commerce through innovative solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction and trust."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 66 million members with over 264 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 101 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada’s payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 55 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

