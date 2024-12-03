Satelytics Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List, For Accelerating Sustainability Goals Through AI-powered Geospatial Analytics

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satelytics is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the categories of Software as a Service, Energy, Innovation and Technology, and AI and Data. Satelytics is recognized for transforming the leak detection and repair (LDAR) landscape for the natural gas distribution industry.

Satelytics leverages cutting-edge AI-powered technology to provide precise geospatial analytics to identify, locate, and quantify critical issues such as methane emissions or oil leaks across vast terrains, delivering actionable insights to customers within hours. Its leading solutions have advanced the natural gas distribution industry by dramatically improving methane leak detection by working closely with Duke Energy’s Piedmont Natural Gas.

Through this collaboration, Satelytics identified methane emissions with unprecedented sensitivity—detecting leaks as small as 1 kg/hr. During its initial deployment, Satelytics detected over 400 methane plumes in a single scan, achieving a 70% verification accuracy rate. By refining machine learning algorithms and ground team protocols, accuracy surged to 95%, enabling Piedmont Natural Gas to scale the project across five states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The results of this project have been exceptional. Satelytics’ precise, data-driven approach has replaced traditional, labor-intensive methods such as walking the pipeline or patrolling with sensor-equipped vehicles, reducing costs and environmental impacts. The success of this initiative has propelled Piedmont Natural Gas toward its Methane Net Zero goals 15 years ahead of schedule, demonstrating the potential of geospatial analytics to accelerate sustainability efforts across industries.

Satelytics has diversified its impact by addressing challenges in sectors such as utilities, oil & gas, water and wastewater, agriculture and ranching, and specialty chemicals. The company's commitment to solving multiple problems with a single set of data underscores its mission to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and support conscientious environmental goals.

“Satelytics remains committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability through AI-powered geospatial analytics,” said Sean Donegan, CEO. “One of the biggest challenges globally is detecting and measuring methane with accuracy across vast geographies. In our nearly 10 years of operation, we’ve worked tirelessly to overcome these obstacles, leveraging the power of light data to detect subtle changes that signal potential issues. This recognition reflects our dedication to solving critical challenges while positively impacting the communities and environment where our customers serve.”

Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. The award list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones, core business wins, and industry-defining accomplishments.

About Satelytics

Satelytics is a software company producing geospatial analytics for early detection, location and — in many instances — quantification of our customers’ most pressing challenges. The Ohio-based company uses science, software, and technology to deliver valuable services to customers to identify problems before they become disasters – environmentally, financially, or otherwise.

