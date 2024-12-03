Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ List, Honoring its Dedication to Work-Life Balance and Family-Friendly Benefits

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ list. This recognition follows the company’s recent inclusion on the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care® list, the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ list, and the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list, underscoring Tri Pointe’s commitment to fostering a culture that encourages all of its team members to pursue a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.

“Being recognized as one of the best workplaces for parents is deeply meaningful to us and affirms our belief that a great workplace should extend to include the whole family,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Human Resources Officer. “Tri Pointe Homes strives to create an environment where team members feel empowered and equipped to thrive professionally while also prioritizing what matters most at home. Fostering a culture that values flexibility, well-being, and work-life harmony doesn’t just mean that we support parents and caregivers — it means we’re positively impacting all of our team members’ lives, along with the lives of their families and communities.”

The prestigious recognition is a testament to Tri Pointe’s ongoing efforts to offer exceptional benefits and a supportive environment for team members with parenting responsibilities. Among its family-focused benefits are paid parental leave, providing 100% of base pay for up to four weeks, and up to eight weeks of paid disability leave, which can be combined with parental leave for up to 12 weeks of paid leave for new mothers. Employees also benefit from Tri Pointe’s new Family Forming and Hormonal Health program, which supports infertility, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, adoption, menopause, and more, including an employer contribution toward these services. Additional workplace benefits include three weeks of vacation accrual upon hire, 12.75 paid holidays, and the company’s payment of 80% of medical insurance premiums for team members, all exceeding industry averages. Together, these benefits reflect Tri Pointe’s investment in the well-being of its team members and their families.

Tri Pointe’s workplace culture is grounded in flexibility and understanding. Employees frequently cite the company’s encouragement of work-life balance as a hallmark of its culture. According to Tri Pointe’s team member engagement survey, 89% of respondents agreed that they are encouraged to balance their work and personal lives, with 85% agreeing that Tri Pointe offers “special and unique benefits.”

Comments from team members further emphasize Tri Pointe’s supportive environment:



“This company promotes good work-life balance. We do hard work and do a fantastic job at it, but when your work is done, you can go home and spend time with your family and are encouraged to do so.”

“Management actually cares about work-life balance. They understand that things come up in your personal life that are honestly more important than one thing at work, and actively push you to take time to handle those things.”

“The company really focuses on work-life balance. They are very understanding when family, illness, or life issues arise.”



* The above quotes are from Tri Pointe’s 2024 team member engagement survey (which is unpaid and anonymous) and reflect actual team member responses.

Tri Pointe offers flexibility for day-to-day family responsibilities such as teacher conferences, sports events, and other important moments. Through its innovative approach to benefits and workplace flexibility, Tri Pointe Homes continues to set a standard for the homebuilding industry. The company’s inclusion on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ list highlights its commitment to creating a workplace that champions parents and caregivers while fostering a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration.

The Best Workplaces for Parents™ list is a highly competitive ranking determined by the survey responses from over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities working at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Using its proprietary For All™ Methodology, Great Place To Work evaluated employee feedback alongside company data on parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling, employee demographics, and more. Honorees were recognized for offering the most positive and inclusive outcomes for working parents across job roles, career stages, and diverse backgrounds.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning workplace culture, visit tripointehomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone. See the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.



CONTACT:

Katy Biggerstaff

kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com / 562.761.6338

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13c110f-a0da-41cb-a709-01e14be345ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73a445b0-c453-4e29-9f8e-10f4c768a285