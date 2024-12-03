Majority of Newcomers Make Charitable Donations yet a Quarter Regret Immigrating

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive study by Imagine Canada sheds light on the charitable giving perceptions and practices of first and second-generation immigrants, including their experiences since arriving in Canada. The Navigating New Horizons: The contributions and perspectives of multicultural Canadians study focuses on the experiences of individuals from some of the largest and fastest-growing racialized communities in Canada, including South Asian, Chinese, Afro-Caribbean/African, Filipino, Arab and West Asian.

This Imagine Canada study, conducted by CulturaliQ with the support of BMO and other partners, examines the levels of giving among multicultural Canadians, their motivations for donating, and factors that may limit their contributions. In addition, it looks at how their journeys since coming to Canada shape their opinions and attitudes towards charitable giving.

“Roughly 75 per cent of Canada’s population growth comes from immigration. Multicultural Canadians enrich our country on so many levels, and the research shows that these individuals are caring and generous,” says Bruce MacDonald, President & CEO of Imagine Canada. “However, the findings also highlight the need to address the challenges they’ve faced and the negative feelings some experience. Collectively, we need to do better to make sure immigrants feel welcomed and supported in Canada.”

Key findings

Multicultural Canadians are motivated by the desire to help

The study finds that the majority of multicultural Canadians (66 per cent) view charities and nonprofits positively, with nearly 80 per cent having donated to charitable causes in 2023. Multicultural Canadians are primarily motivated by a desire to help others and their personal beliefs in the causes they support.

Experiences of multicultural Canadians coming to Canada

While multicultural Canadians are generous donors, this support could be at risk. Nearly one in four multicultural Canadians who previously immigrated to Canada expressed regrets about having done so, and one in five are thinking about leaving. Additionally, just under a third say that they are discouraging family and friends from immigrating to Canada, and as many often feel that they don’t belong here. Finally, about a third report experiencing increased acts of racism.

Financial barriers faced by multicultural Canadians

The study finds that immigrants face barriers that impede their ability to thrive. Forty per cent of respondents believe that Canada is a more difficult place to get ahead than their country of origin. A large percentage of multicultural donors (44 per cent) cite affordability as a limiting factor to their charitable giving. However, despite economic constraints, such as rising living costs, many continue to demonstrate strong support for causes they care about.

Complete research findings are available at www.imaginecanada.ca/multicultural-study . A follow-up report providing a deeper analysis of perspectives on giving is expected in February 2025.

Research methodology

The study focuses on the experiences of individuals from six major population groups that have accounted for large proportions of immigrants and recent newcomers to Canada. Over 3,074 individuals from some of the largest racialized communities in Canada, including South Asian, Chinese, Afro-Caribbean/African, Filipino, Arab and West Asian were surveyed for this study. Responses were collected through an online survey conducted between March 14 and May 13, 2024.

